Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap recreate popular 'ABCDEFGHI' moment with friends

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Celebrity couple Ayushmann Khurana and Tahira Kashyap recreated the 'ABCDEFGHI' moment from the 90's film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' while they went for tiger spotting in Ranthambore.

On Sunday, Tahira took to her Instagram handle and posted a Reel in which Ayushmann and their friends can be seen singing the hit song.

She captioned her post, "The tigers were spotting us. #ranthambore #friendslikefamily #notsotrendingreels"



The post accumulated several comments from other celebrities and fans.



Sanya Malhotra wrote, "Caption" with laughing emoticons.

Bhumi Pednekar commented, "So cute."

"Jungle me jingle," Rochak Kohli added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tahira is all set to come up with her debut directorial venture 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'.

Talking about Ayushmann's work front, he will be seen in Anubhav Sinha's political thriller 'Anek', which will release on May 13, 2022.

Recently, he wrapped up the London schedule of his upcoming film, 'An Action Hero'. (ANI)

