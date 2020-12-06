Ayushmann Khurrana terms 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' director Abhishek Kapoor as 'Top Guy' in latest Instagram post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] December 6 (ANI): Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana who is currently shooting in Chandigarh for his upcoming film on Sunday shared a candid picture with director Abhishek Kapoor, and termed him 'Top Guy'.

The 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan' star took to Instagram and shared a candid picture that showcases Abhishek and Ayushman while the filmmaker is seen passing on some instructions while engaged in a conversation. The snap shows Khurrana in a different hairstyle as he ties his hair in a braid while sporting a white jacket and blue joggers.

In the candid picture, the 'Bala' star is seen smilingly and staring at Abhishek 'Gattu' Kapoor.





Terming the filmmaker 'top guy,' the 'Badhaai Ho' star captioned the post as, #Mancrush @gattukapoor Top guy! #ChandigarhKareAashiqui."

More than 1 lakh followers liked the post on the photo-sharing platform within 2 hours of being posted.

Khurrana's co-star in the film, Vaani Kapoor also gushed over Kapoor and commented, "So cute along with a purple heart emoji"

Of late, Ayushmann Khurrana has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos on social media.

Last month, on the occasion of his brother and actor Aparshakti Khurrana's birthday, the 'Andhadhun' actor dug out a couple of pictures of the two of them to send out a virtual 'Happy Birthday' wish. (ANI)

