Ayushmann Khurrana thanks fans for 'Andhadhun' love

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana thanked his fans for immense love as he received the Best Actor National Film Award on Monday.

The 35-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram and shared the video along with a caption that read, "Thank you for the #Andhadhun love."

View this post on Instagram Thank you for the #Andhadhun love A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Dec 23, 2019 at 12:51am PST



In the video, Ayushmann was seen receiving the award the National Film Award ceremony for his blockbuster hit 'Andhadhun.' The actor received a huge round of applause while being conferred with the prestigious award from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. The 'Dream Girl' actor acknowledged the applause by joining hands in gratitude. Ayushmann shared the award with Vicky Kaushal for his performance in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

The award ceremony was also attended by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

Gujarati film 'Hellaro' won the Best Feature Film Award. 'Badhaai Ho' bagged the award for Best Popular Film and Hindi movie 'Padman' won the Best Film on Social Issues. Aditya Dhar won Best Director Award for 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Keerthy Suresh bagged Best Actress trophy for her performance in Telugu movie 'Mahanati' and Marathi movie 'Paani' won the award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/ Preservation.

Kannada film 'Ondalla Eradalla' got Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration and Uttarakhand was declared Most Film Friendly State. (ANI)