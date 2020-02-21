Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal's bromance ahead of their movie releases

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal on Thursday were seen spilling 'bromance' on the internet ahead of the release of their films 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' and 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship' respectively.

The two films starring the two lead actors will hit the theatres across the country tomorrow.

Though the films will be seen competing with each other on the box office, both Khurrana and Kaushal were rather seen in a supportive mood as they promoted each other's films on social media.

Taking the first step, Khurrana shared a picture of himself and Kaushal on Twitter and wrote, "Ek hi din hum dono bhai aa rahe hain! Dher saara pyaar aur sammaan, Lekar aa rahe hain Vicky aur Ayushmann. Bhoot aur Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan."

Kaushal shared the tweet by Khurrana and wrote, "Love is love!" and added a rainbow emoji to the tweet.

Alternatively, the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor also shared a picture of himself with Khurrana from a photoshoot and wrote, "Kal se aapke nazdeeki cinema gharo mei! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #Bhoot."

While Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' can be seen as a progressive take on the homosexuality, Kaushal's 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship' is a horror flick revolving around a haunted ship.

The two films will make it to the theatres all over the country on February 21. (ANI)

