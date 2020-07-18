Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Bhumi Pednekar on her 31st birthday

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): As actor Bhumi Pednekar ringed in her 31st birthday today, her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana made sure to make it memorable for her by posting a lovely birthday wish.

The duo shares a great bond and has graced the silver-screen together by giving many memorable performances.

Khurrana was her co-star right from her debut movie 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' to many of her recent hits including 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' and 'Bala'.

A fresh pair on-screen, the duo's chemistry in her debut movie, the 2015 released romantic-comedy-drama, was appreciated by many at the time of the release of the film.

Today, on her birthday, the 'Article 15' actor took to Twitter and shared a lovely photograph of them. "Happy birthday Bhoomz! May you keep shining," he tweeted.



Earlier in the day, amid all the birthday wishes from her tons of fans, the actor took a moment to express gratitude towards life.

She hopped on to Instagram and penned down a long gratitude note along with few pictures, where she is seen gorging on her home-made birthday cake.

She began the note by expressing thankfulness for the little things in life like being surrounded by people who love and support her.

Many of her other co-stars including Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Pandey, and also actor Anushka Sharma had extended birthday greetings to Pednekar.

The actor already has an impressive array of roles under her list, with movies including 'Son Chiriya', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh', 'Saand Ki Aankh', and more. (ANI)

