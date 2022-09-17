Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' to clash with Kartik Aaryan's 'Satyaprem ki Katha'

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' is all set to face a big Bollywood clash with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming musical saga 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Makers of 'Dream Girl 2', on Friday, officially announced the release date of their film with a special announcement video.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilya and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film also stars actors like Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.

'Dream Girl 2' is all set to clash with the upcoming musical saga film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' on June 29, 2023.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently announced the release date of his next romantic film with a special post on his social media account.

Along with Kartik, the film also features actor Kiara Advani in the lead role.



The 'Dhamaka' actor is currently flying high on the success of his recently released horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2' which collected over Rs 200 crores at the box office.

Apart from him, Kiara's last two releases 'Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2' and 'JugJugg Jeeyo' both were declared hits at the box office.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann's last film 'Anek' and Ananya Panday's recently released action film 'Liger' failed to impress the audience.

Only time will tell which film impresses the audience the most.

Kartik will be also seen in director Rohit Dhawan's 'Shehzada' and in director Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India'.

Kiara, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Apart from them, Ayushmann will be next seen in 'An Action Hero' alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. (ANI)

