Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonakshi Sinha
Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonakshi Sinha

Ayushmann, Sonkashi remember Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 16:35 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana and 'Mission Mangal' star Sonakshi Sinha remembered the Missile Man of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, on his 88th birth anniversary on Tuesday.
"Paying homage to the visionary, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary today," wrote the 'Dream Girl' actor.
Further addressing him as a source of inspiration, he added, "May your thoughts continue to inspire our coming generations."

Sonakshi who recently starred in 'Mission Mangal', loosely based on the life of scientists in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and India's Mars mission also paid homage to the visionary scientist and late former President of the country.
While India continues to achieve new milestones in space science, remembering #TheMissileManOfIndia, #APJAbdulKalam, on his birth anniversary. His contributions to the country are immense, and guide us even today," she wrote.
In 2002, Dr Kalam became the 11th president of India and was popularly known as 'People's President' for his friendly nature to one and all.
Earlier in the day, actor-politician Sunny Deol also honoured the 'Missile Man' sharing a picture of him with a quote - "Dream is not the thing you see in sleep but is the thing which doesn't let you sleep."
Dr Kalam was one of the minds behind the development and operationalisation of AGNI and PRITHVI missiles and for building indigenous capability in critical technologies through networking of multiple institutions.
He also served as the Scientific Adviser to Defence Minister and Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development from July 1992 to December 1999.
The former President died of a cardiac arrest on July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong. (ANI)

