Varun Dhawan, AR Rahman, and Sanjay Dutt (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Varun Dhawan, AR Rahman, and Sanjay Dutt (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

B-town backs ISRO, says we're with you

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 19:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): After the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lost communication with 'Vikram Lander', Bollywood celebrities extended their support to the scientists who worked hard on the mission.
"Respect team ISRO, you have encouraged an entire nation and we believe in you," actor Varun Dhawan tweeted.

Ace musician AR Rahman took to Twitter to show his support to the space agency and wrote, "All of us are with you ISRO. #IndiawithISRO #ProudOfISRO."

"If not today, then definitely tomorrow. Proud of the ISRO and their efforts," Parineeti Chopra tweeted.

Sanjay Dutt backed the scientists of ISRO by quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words, "These are the moments to be courageous and courageous we will be."
"Amazed and proud by the strong will & remarkable efforts of ISRO. We as a nation stand beside you with hope!" the actor tweeted along with the quote.

"We will surely see this dream come true soon! Thank you for making us believe. We're proud of you ISRO," Arjun Kapoor tweeted.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing treatment in New York for an unknown health condition, also took to Twitter to express his emotions.
"We are proud of you #ISRO," he tweeted along with a picture which read, "Proud of you ISRO."

Actor Randeep Hooda appreciated ISRO's Chairperson, K Sivan and wrote, "Failure is not the end #ProudOfISRO #Sivan sir is in our hearts #ISRO will do it again.. do it better #ProudIndian #JaiHind".

(ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 20:17 IST

Netizens criticise Zaira Wasim for continuing with Bollywood

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): 'Dangal' fame actor Zaira Wasim, who recently walked out of Bollywood, is facing criticism over the speculation of attending 'The Sky is Pink' world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival by the netizens.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 19:26 IST

Hurricane Dorian: Prince Charles, Camilla saddened by loss of life

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla were saddened by the loss of life in the Bahamas due to Hurrican Dorian.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 18:10 IST

Meghan McCain, Pamela Anderson spar over Julian Assange

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Prominent stars Meghan McCain and Pamela Anderson sparred over WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday's episode of 'The View'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:27 IST

Milo Ventimiglia to feature as Evel Knievel in a USA Network series

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): American actor Milo Ventimiglia is all set to portray the daredevil protagonist for USA Network's limited series called 'Evel'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:49 IST

Aparshakti Khurana celebrates 5 years of togetherness with Aakriti Ahuja

New Delhi (India), Sept 7 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's brother Aparshakti, who has proved his feat in Bollywood industry, is celebrating his 5th wedding anniversary with life partner Aakriti Ahuja.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:28 IST

Priyanka off to Toronto for 'The Sky Is Pink' world premiere

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra is jetting off to the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 for 'The Sky Is Pink' world premiere.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:15 IST

'Chhichhore' opens to mild response, weekend may see surge

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Chhichhore', which hit theatres on September 6, opened to a mild response from moviegoers minting Rs 7.32 crore on its first day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:00 IST

I'm still right here: Nicki Minaj calls "retirement"...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): After fans lambasted Nicki Minaj for retiring from music to "have a family", the rapper addressed her "abrupt" decision.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 14:30 IST

B-town celebs hail ISRO for Chandrayaan-2, say they're proud

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities on Saturday lauded ISRO for their efforts after Chandrayaan-2 lander lost contact with the ground station.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 14:22 IST

Darren Criss set to star in Ryan Murphy's 'Hollywood'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Actor Darren Criss has teamed up with screenwriter Ryan Murphy to star in his forthcoming Netflix series titled 'Hollywood'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 14:06 IST

Fashion made Zendaya 'more courageous'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): 'Spider-Man: Far from Home' actress Zendaya, who is all set to display her new collection this weekend at Harlem's Apollo Theater, said that fashion 'is emotional' for her.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:55 IST

Britney Spears takes 'much needed' break amid custody drama

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Pop star Britney Spears is enjoying some alone time just days after her ex-husband Kevin Federline was granted primary custody of their two sons.

Read More
iocl