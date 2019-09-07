B-town backs ISRO, says we're with you

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): After the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lost communication with 'Vikram Lander', Bollywood celebrities extended their support to the scientists who worked hard on the mission.

"Respect team ISRO, you have encouraged an entire nation and we believe in you," actor Varun Dhawan tweeted.



Ace musician AR Rahman took to Twitter to show his support to the space agency and wrote, "All of us are with you ISRO. #IndiawithISRO #ProudOfISRO."



"If not today, then definitely tomorrow. Proud of the ISRO and their efforts," Parineeti Chopra tweeted.



Sanjay Dutt backed the scientists of ISRO by quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words, "These are the moments to be courageous and courageous we will be."

"Amazed and proud by the strong will & remarkable efforts of ISRO. We as a nation stand beside you with hope!" the actor tweeted along with the quote.



"We will surely see this dream come true soon! Thank you for making us believe. We're proud of you ISRO," Arjun Kapoor tweeted.



Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing treatment in New York for an unknown health condition, also took to Twitter to express his emotions.

"We are proud of you #ISRO," he tweeted along with a picture which read, "Proud of you ISRO."



Actor Randeep Hooda appreciated ISRO's Chairperson, K Sivan and wrote, "Failure is not the end #ProudOfISRO #Sivan sir is in our hearts #ISRO will do it again.. do it better #ProudIndian #JaiHind".



