B-town BFFs who gives us major friendship goals

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The entire world dedicates the first Sunday on August to their beloved friends and our B-town celebs are no less when it comes to the bond of friendship. Many of the Jais and Veerus of the film industry serve as inspirations to people given the love and affection they share.

So, today on the occasion of World Friendship day, let's take a look at the 'dostana' of our favourite Bollywood celebs.

1. Ranbir Kapoor - Ayan Mukerji

Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji share a brotherly bond with each other. From 'Wake Up Sid' to their upcoming film 'Brahmastra', the duo has come a long way, both personally and professionally. The two were last seen shooting for 'Brahmastra' along with acting legend Amitabh Bachchan and the talented Alia Bhatt. Ranbir and Ayan have also worked together for blockbusters like 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', and 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'.



2. Kareena Kapoor Khan - Amrita Arora

Considered to be "Chatterbox" of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are the real-life 'Veeres.' The duo with their strong bond of friendship gives out major BFF goals as these girls just can't get enough of each other. After all the girls who party together, stay together!



3. Jacqueline Fernandez - Sonam Kapoor

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Kapoor they surely make the hottest pair of BFFs in the industry. From adjusting each other dresses to posing for killer pictures, these divas have been with each other through thick and thin.



4. Varun Dhawan - Alia Bhatt

Bollywood's yet another happening pair of friends is Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt who became best buddies after their debut 'Student Of The Year' and the two share an amazing chemistry since then. They have worked together in three blockbusters - 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and their latest one being period drama 'Kalank.'



5. Priyanka Chopra- Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra live in different continents but hey friendship is not always a bed of roses. The two weaved magic on screen with their chemistry in 'Bajirao Mastani.' Like all close friends, Priyanka was more than excited to know about Deepika's wedding with Ranveer Singh and had reacted with the song, 'Piya Ki Aayegi Baarat'. The Bollywood divas were also seen enjoying at the Met Gala after-party.



We suggest that you too live it up with your best friends just like our celebrities do!

Happy Friendship Day! (ANI)

