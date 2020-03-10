B-town bigwigs shower Holi wishes on Instagram

New Delhi [India], Mar 10 (ANI): On the occasion of Holi, a flurry of big B-town names took to the social media to extend greetings to their fans.

The list begins with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who wished his fans a Happy Holi with a throwback Instagram picture from his days at school. The caption of the nostalgia-filled post read: "My friend from school send me this picture of our Holi at The Scindia School .. guess which one is me. Happy Holi to all".



Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan wished his Instagram followers a colorful and vibrant Holi in his own unique poetic fashion. The caption, which was originally written in Hindi read: "Holi ke is paavan avasar par sab ko anek badhaee, aur sneh (I congratulate everyone on the auspicious occasion of Holi). Ham sab ke jeevan mein, aur aapas mein khushiyon ka rang bhara rahe, yahee praarthana hai eeshvar se! (I pray to God that may our lives be filled with the colours of joy)"



The power couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas shared a picture of themselves covered in Holi colours, head to toe. Chopra wrote in the caption that "we have already been living in color over the past few days. Literally. Nick's first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi."



Actress Sonakshi Sinha didn't miss out on the opportunity to participate in the online Holi festivity. However, she mentioned that this year she wouldn't be celebrating the festival like she usually does, referring indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak.



"Happy Holi everyone!! Not celebrating my favorite festival this year, because its more important to be safe! Hope you all have a safe and sound Holi too," Sinha wrote in her Instagram post. (ANI)

