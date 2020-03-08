B-town celebrates spirit of womanhood on International Women's Day

New Delhi [India], Mar 8 (ANI): B-town celebs celebrated the spirit of womanhood on International women's day by sharing special messages on Sunday.

Kartik Aaryan shared a picture along with the women who empower him in a Women's Day special post on Instagram. He wrote, "Meet the Women who Empower me !! The Women who run my world A very Happy Women's Day to everyone."



Twinkle Khanna paid a tribute to the working women on the International Women's Day on Instagram as she posted her picture standing by the bookshelf. She captioned the post as, "Not difficult to work this one out:) Nothing is free, not even freedom- Pay your own way through life otherwise you have to toe the line drawn by the hand that signs the cheques. #aworkingwomanisahappywoman #happywomensday #TweakingItEveryDay."



Arjun Kapoor shared a special video on Instagram where he shared a rapid-fire round featuring the woman of importance in his life including his digital manager, girlfriend and captioned the video as, "Aapke liye FUNthing special my very own Rapid Fire... Enjoy & btw #HappyWomensDay."

Jhanvi Kapoor dedicated a special video addressed to women on the occasion of International women's day. The video featured Janhvi, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Radhika Madan, Anushka Sharma passing the message of women empowerment and positivity. She captioned the video as," Celebrating women's day... Everyday. #happywomensdayyearlife #kudinunachnede Sharing for #AngreziMedium @irrfan @homster #dineshvijan @maddockfilms anaitashroffadajania @lakshmilehr @soulfulsachin @jigarsaraiya #sachinpillai"



Shilpa Shetty put across the message of celebrating womanhood every day by sharing a video on Instagram where she says " Happy Women's Day, but why just a day? For me, every day is Women's day. Celebrate yourself every day. Shetty captioned the post as, "Dedicating women only one day would be like showing the sun to a woman... because a woman surrenders everything to herself. Still, considering this day as an opportunity, I want to say to you and all the women in my life, "Thank you". Happy Women's Day."



Malaika Arora shared a special message for the married women on Instagram along with her picture. She wrote, "The happiest women today are not the married ones. They're not the single ones. They're not the ones with stable careers and good incomes. The happiest women are the ones who made a choice to love themselves wholly and truly. Women who chose to leave the past behind worked on their self-esteem and put a high price tag on their self-esteem.

They stopped playing victims. They stopped whining in self-pity and dining in pity parties. They moved past their anger, tears and bitterness. They realized that happiness is a personal choice and responsibility. They chose to be defined by their present, but not their pasts.

They are happy because they don't need validation from anyone. They are happy because they know that they don't need to throw shade on anyone for them to shine. They are happy because they chose to be Queens .... Happy Women's day today n everyday [?]... such beautiful words."



Katrina Kaid shared a video featuring the women she worked with during the shoot of her beauty brand 'Kay beauty' and captioned the video as, "Q: What is a queen without a king?

A: A queen.Happy Women's Day. Everyday."

Kajol shared a video featuring the women of importance in her life on Twitter. She captioned the video as, "To all the women who form my core women's club! And have raised me in all different ways and taught me different definitions of feminism! Let this day be an acceptance of that. #womensclub #itsallus #gratitude #HappyWomensDay."

Ajay Devgn shared an adorable picture with wife Kajol and daughter Nysa Devgan in a women's day celebratory post on Twitter. He captioned it as," The women in my life- my mother, sisters, wife, teachers & daughter spell strength. Saluting them #HappyWomensDay2020."



Many other celebs including, Taapsee Pannu, Radhika Aapte, Karisma Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Manushi Chhillar, Diana Penty, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan, Ananya Pandey and Raveena Tandon celebrated the day by sharing International women's day special messages. (ANI)

