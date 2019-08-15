Swara Bhasker and Anupam Kher
B-town celebrities extend wishes on 73rd I-Day

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 10:48 IST

New Delhi [India] Aug 15(ANI): As the entire nation celebrates the spirit of patriotism on 73rd Independence Day, scores of Bollywood celebrities expressed their love for the country.
Calling India one of the greatest nations in the world, Anupam Kher urged fellow citizens to stay united and take India to greater heights.
"Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians all over the world. Ours is one of the greatest nations in the world. Let us stay united and take our country to greater heights," he tweeted.
He also posted a video of himself saying, "72 years ago our ancestors and freedom fighters sacrificed their lives to get us free. This year our freedom is complete. Now, our country extends from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is a truth now. I am a Kashmiri Pandit. We have suffered a lot. For years, we have lived as a refugee in our own country. Now the time has come to forget everything and move forward."


Sawara Bhasker wished her followers on I-Day and urged them to remember the famous poem 'Where The Mind Is Without Fear' by Rabindranath Tagore.

Paresh Rawal too took to his social media account to wish his fellow citizens on the occasion of I-Day.

Taapsee Pannu posted a video of herself weaving the national flag and tweeted "A Happy Independence Day to all Indian across the globe."

Actor-politician Sunny Deol posted a beautiful video of the national anthem being played with the different musical instruments and wished a happy I-Day.


Writing that demons of prejudice, hostility, and rage have caught our actions up, Kajol tweeted "It's been 73 years that we are liberal. Yet the demons of prejudice, hostility and rage has caught our actions up. Let's feel the freedom in it's true sense!#IndependenceDayIndia #JaiHind."Taking to his Twitter handle superstar Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "T 3258 - 15th August our Independence Day .. JAI HIND !! Our pride our honour our celebration." He also posted a picture of himself saluting the national flag.

Rishi Kapoor too posted a slew of pictures wishing a Happy Independence Day.

(ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 11:50 IST

