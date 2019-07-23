B-town celebrities pay tribute to Chandra Shekhar Azad, Bal Gangadhar Tilak on their birth anniversaries

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): Remembering great freedom fighters Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bal Gangadhar Tilak on their birth anniversaries, Bollywood celebrities paid their tributes to the leaders and hailed their contribution to India's freedom movement.

Calling them 'iconic' freedom fighters, actor-politician Sunny Deol paid his heartfelt tribute to the leaders.

"My sincere tribute to iconic freedom fighters #BalGangadharTilak and #ChandrashekharAzad on their birth anniversaries today," he tweeted.



Saying that Azad's story of patriotism and sacrifice is still motivational today, actor-politician Raj Babbar paid his tribute to the leader.



Acor-turned politician, Urmila Matondkar too paid her tribute to legendary freedom fighter Azad.



While Bal Gangadhar Tilak was born in Chikhali village in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, Azad took birth in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh in 1906. (ANI)

