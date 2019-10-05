B-Town celebrities show up Durga Puja celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Scores of celebrities were spotted on Saturday participating in the Durga Puja celebration organised by the Sarbojanik Durga Puja Samiti in the city.

Rani Mukerji, who is all set to impress fans with her next 'Mardaani 2', made a rare appearance where she spent some quality time with cousin and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

Apart from the two, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan along with filmmaker Anurag Basu and Imtiaz Ali also visited the pandal to seek blessings from the deity.

Jaya can be seen performing the puja while seeking blessings from the idol of the goddess Durga.

Visiting the puja pandal was like recalling some old memories for 'Barfi' fame director. "I have an old connection with this puja. I remember how I earlier used to spend a week here when it used to happen in Santa Cruze," Basu said while speaking to the media persons.

"It brings back a lot of fond memories. We used to perform a skit here and rehearse here for all 8 days which used to be the best part of the festive month," he added.

For Imtiaz, the festival holds a strong significance in his life. It's like a homecoming for the 'Jab We Met' filmmaker.

"Coming to this Durga Puja is like an earthing circuit for me. This is my home and coming here every year is nothing less than homecoming. If I don't come here, then I feel incomplete," he said. (ANI)

