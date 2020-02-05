B-town celebs attend Armaan-Anissa's wedding reception in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): The entire Bollywood film fraternity came all decked up for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's big fat wedding reception that took place in Mumbai last evening.

On February 3, the actor tied the knot with his long-time partner Anissa. B-town was present to pour their love and wishes on the newlywed couple.

Kareena Kapoor Khan showed up in a light emerald lehenga and was later accompanied by her sister Karishma Kapoor and her daughter Samiera Kapoor.



Karishma's father Randhir Kapoor looked handsome as always in a black suit.



Sonam Kapoor was also there to bless the couple. She opted for a white gota saree from Good Earth's couture collection. Anil Kapoor was seen posing for the camera came along with her wife Sunita Kapoor.



Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan arrived together. Meanwhile, Rekha, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria also reached at the venue to attend the glitzy reception.









Soha Ali Khan was all dolled up in a beige lehenga with flowers and leaves embedded on it came along with her husband Kunal Kemmu who rocked the Indo-Western outfit with white sneakers.



Karan Johar opted for a red velvet sherwani and also danced in the reception to make it more special.



Johar was joined by Indian designer Manish Malhotra who was decked up in a black sherwani for the occasion. (ANI)