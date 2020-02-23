B-town celebs attend grand finale of Miss Diva 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities Malaika Arora, Lara Dutta, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur graced the red carpet of LIVA Miss Diva 2020 grand finale here on Saturday night.

For the evening, the stars, who turned esteemed judges, made head-turning fashion statements as they arrived for the event.

Anil Kapoor rocked in a suit that he paired with a grey shirt and tie, while Aditya looked all dapper in the black suit that he paired with a printed shirt.





Malaika Arora and Lara Dutta, on the other hand, stole the show with their dramatic outfits.

Lara chose a beautiful purple metal robe coupled with drop-diamond earrings for the event and also shared her enthusiasm and eagerness to see contestants.



"We've had the girls with us for almost a month, They have been absolutely incredible very raw young, amazing talent came out of the whole country. I can't wait to hopefully not just crown another Miss Diva but crown another successor that's gonna go on to become Miss Universe," Lara added.

While Malaika who was in the mood for summer wore a yellow gown and said: "It's always wonderful to be a part of any event. It's great to be back. We've got amazing lineup."



Designers Shivan and Narresh, and Nikhil Rishi Mehra also judged the grand finale.





Earlier, actor Deepika Padukone delivered a message for the top 20 contestants of the Miss Diva 2020 which they shared on their official Twitter handle.



"To all the contestants of Miss Diva, I wish you all the best. Don't worry about the end result. Just enjoy the process," Deepika said. (ANI)

