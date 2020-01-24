The first poster of the upcoming social comedy 'Chhalaang' (Image courtesy: Instagram)
B-town celebs extend best wishes for 'Chhalaang' team

ANI | Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): As the makers of Rajkumar Rao starrer's upcoming comedy 'Chhalaang' shared the first poster of the moivie, Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Kajol showered their best-wishes by sharing the poster on Friday.
Kajol hopped on to Twitter to share the poster of the much-anticipated flick and captioned it as, "Get some sleep, then go for the big #Chhalaang! My best wishes to the entire team."

Anil Kapoor also took to and tagged the lead actor of the flick and wrote, Say No To Hibernation!! @RajkummarRao."

Earlier, Ajay Devgn also shared the poster on his Twitter account and wrote, Lambi #Chhalaang Ke Liye, Lambi Neend Zaroori Hai! Releasing on 13th March."

'Chhalaang' also features Nushrat Bharucha in the lead role. She also took a jibe at sleeping Rajkummar in the poster and wrote, " This is not what I meant when I said, "Hum Lagayenge Sapno Ki Chhalaang" @RajkummarRao!"

In the intriguing poster, Rajkummar Rao is seen sporting a red attire dozing off on a chair while some school going students surrounding are gazing at him. Along with the students, Nushrat is also joined but with a frown on her face.
The coming sports-comedy is a hilarious and yet inspirational journey of a PT Master from a semi government-funded school in northern India.
Montu (Rajkummar Rao) is a typical PT Master for whom it's just a job. When circumstances put everything that Montu cares for at stake, including Neelu, being played Nushrat, Montu is forced to do what he has never done -- Teach.
Through Montu's journey, 'Chhalaang' humorously addresses the value of sports education in the school curriculum.
Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the social comedy is set to release on March 13. (ANI)

