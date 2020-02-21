B-town celebs extend wishes on Maha Shivratri

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): As Maha Shivratri is one of the most splendidly celebrated festivals across the country, devotees thronged temples to offer prayers on the holy occasion.

B-town celebrities on Friday extended their best wishes to the fans and celebrated the auspicious festival.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan extended his best wishes to fans on Twitter, by posting a portrait of Lord Shiva and wrote, "Happy Maha Shiva Ratri! Jai Shiv Shankar! Om Namo Shivaya, Om Namo Shivaya, Om Namo Shivaya !!"



Arjun Rampal also shared a picture of 'dhyana mudra' of Lord Shiva and conveyed his best wishes on the occasion. "I conquer all the poison within. I rid myself of all the negative feelings towards other souls. I am peaceful. I am calm. Om Namah Shivaya!" Jai Shambo!!!" he tweeted.



Shruti Hassan wished her fans a blessed Maha Shivratri and tweeted a picture of the trident of Lord Shiva. "I am everything male and female, light and dark, flesh and spirit. Perfectly balanced in one single moment lasting an eternity... OM NAMAH SHIVAYA wishing everyone a blessed mahashivratri," she wrote on Twitter.



Adnan Sami conveyed his best wishes to friends and family on Twitter and wrote, "Happy Maha Shivratri To All my Friends & Familys...Love! #HappyShivratri."



Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh wished his fans by sharing a captivating image of Lord Shiva in the 'dhyana mudra'. He tweeted, "Happy #MahaShivaratri " BHAM BHAM BHOLE."



Music composer Salim Merchant extended his best wishes to fans by sharing a photo of a Lord Shiva idol and wrote, "May Lord Shiva Protect us from all Evil Har Har Mahadev! #HappyMahaShivaratri."



