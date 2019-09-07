B-town celebs hail ISRO for Chandrayaan-2, say they're proud

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities on Saturday lauded ISRO for their efforts after Chandrayaan-2 lander lost contact with the ground station.

Scores of celebrities took to social media to encourage the Indian space agency and said that there are proud of it.

Amitabh Bachchan shared encouraging lines from two different poems penned by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and said that he is proud of the organisation.

"Pride never did face defeat .. our pride , our victory..Proud of you ISRO," Amitabh tweeted.



Asserting that the important thing is that we took off and had the hope and belief we can, Shah Rukh Khan posted a motivational post.

"Sometimes we don't land or arrive at the destination we want to. The important thing is we took off and had the Hope and Belief we can. Our current situation is never and not our final destination. That always comes in time and belief! Proud of #ISRO," he tweeted.



Akshay Kumar, who starred in 'Mission Mangal' based on ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission, said that there is no science without experiment.

"There's no science without experiment...sometimes we succeed, sometimes we learn. Salute to the brilliant minds of @isro, we are proud and confident #Chandrayaan2 will make way for #Chandrayaan3 soon. We will rise again," Akshay tweeted.



Applauding the incredible endeavours of ISRO, filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted, "Salute and applaud the incredible endeavours of @isro !!!! So proud of everything they continue to do....so proud to be part of a nation that has the most genius minds."



Taapsee Pannu said that the ISRO's mission got the entire nation together in hope and spirit.

"Lump in the throat, tear in the eye not coz of anything else but witnessing how beautifully you got the entire nation together in hope and spirit... it's ok to take a few steps back when u know you are about to make your longest jump. You are our hero @isro," she tweeted.



Thanking ISRO for Chandrayaan-2, Ajay Devgn tweeted, "The country stands together, proud and hopeful! Thank you @isro. #Chandrayaan2."



Calling the moment heartening when Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled the emotional ISRO chairman K Sivan, actor Sonam Kapoor posted the picture that shows the PM hugging Sivan.

Moved by the consolatory gesture of the PM, filmmaker Madhur Bhandar tweeted, "Touched to see @narendramodi ji comforting & encouraging everyone at @isro. As an Indian we are all super proud of our scientists, engineers and technicians involved in the #Chandrayaan2 project. Jai Hind."



Saying that he is proud of ISRO, Farhan Akhtar also praised Modi for consoling Sivan.

"Success and failure will come and go but the determination to succeed will forever remain constant. Proud of you @isro and deeply touched by this consolatory gesture from PM @narendramodi..Jai Hind," Farhan tweeted.



Among those who encouraged ISRO and posted motivational messages included Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher, Anubhav Sinha, Lata Mangeshkar, Randeep Hooda, Soni Razdan, among others.

"Vikram lander's descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, the communication from the lander to the ground station was lost. The data is being analysed," Sivan had said.

The mission had taken off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. (ANI)

