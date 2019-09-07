Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshyay Kumar, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshyay Kumar, Picture courtesy: Instagram

B-town celebs hail ISRO for Chandrayaan-2, say they're proud

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 14:30 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities on Saturday lauded ISRO for their efforts after Chandrayaan-2 lander lost contact with the ground station.
Scores of celebrities took to social media to encourage the Indian space agency and said that there are proud of it.
Amitabh Bachchan shared encouraging lines from two different poems penned by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and said that he is proud of the organisation.
"Pride never did face defeat .. our pride , our victory..Proud of you ISRO," Amitabh tweeted.

Asserting that the important thing is that we took off and had the hope and belief we can, Shah Rukh Khan posted a motivational post.
"Sometimes we don't land or arrive at the destination we want to. The important thing is we took off and had the Hope and Belief we can. Our current situation is never and not our final destination. That always comes in time and belief! Proud of #ISRO," he tweeted.

Akshay Kumar, who starred in 'Mission Mangal' based on ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission, said that there is no science without experiment.
"There's no science without experiment...sometimes we succeed, sometimes we learn. Salute to the brilliant minds of @isro, we are proud and confident #Chandrayaan2 will make way for #Chandrayaan3 soon. We will rise again," Akshay tweeted.

Applauding the incredible endeavours of ISRO, filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted, "Salute and applaud the incredible endeavours of @isro !!!! So proud of everything they continue to do....so proud to be part of a nation that has the most genius minds."

Taapsee Pannu said that the ISRO's mission got the entire nation together in hope and spirit.
"Lump in the throat, tear in the eye not coz of anything else but witnessing how beautifully you got the entire nation together in hope and spirit... it's ok to take a few steps back when u know you are about to make your longest jump. You are our hero @isro," she tweeted.

Thanking ISRO for Chandrayaan-2, Ajay Devgn tweeted, "The country stands together, proud and hopeful! Thank you @isro. #Chandrayaan2."

Calling the moment heartening when Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled the emotional ISRO chairman K Sivan, actor Sonam Kapoor posted the picture that shows the PM hugging Sivan.
Moved by the consolatory gesture of the PM, filmmaker Madhur Bhandar tweeted, "Touched to see @narendramodi ji comforting & encouraging everyone at @isro. As an Indian we are all super proud of our scientists, engineers and technicians involved in the #Chandrayaan2 project. Jai Hind."

Saying that he is proud of ISRO, Farhan Akhtar also praised Modi for consoling Sivan.
"Success and failure will come and go but the determination to succeed will forever remain constant. Proud of you @isro and deeply touched by this consolatory gesture from PM @narendramodi..Jai Hind," Farhan tweeted.

Among those who encouraged ISRO and posted motivational messages included Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher, Anubhav Sinha, Lata Mangeshkar, Randeep Hooda, Soni Razdan, among others.
"Vikram lander's descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, the communication from the lander to the ground station was lost. The data is being analysed," Sivan had said.
The mission had taken off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:15 IST

'Chhichhore' opens to mild response, weekend may see surge

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Chhichhore', which hit theatres on September 6, opened to a mild response from moviegoers minting Rs 7.32 crore on its first day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:00 IST

I'm still right here: Nicki Minaj calls "retirement"...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): After fans lambasted Nicki Minaj for retiring from music to "have a family", the rapper addressed her "abrupt" decision.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 14:22 IST

Darren Criss set to star in Ryan Murphy's 'Hollywood'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Actor Darren Criss has teamed up with screenwriter Ryan Murphy to star in his forthcoming Netflix series titled 'Hollywood'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 14:06 IST

Fashion made Zendaya 'more courageous'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): 'Spider-Man: Far from Home' actress Zendaya, who is all set to display her new collection this weekend at Harlem's Apollo Theater, said that fashion 'is emotional' for her.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:55 IST

Britney Spears takes 'much needed' break amid custody drama

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Pop star Britney Spears is enjoying some alone time just days after her ex-husband Kevin Federline was granted primary custody of their two sons.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:53 IST

Vaani suffered cuts, bruises while shooting Ghungroo, says 'it was worth'

New Delhi (India), Sept 7 (ANI): While Vaani Kapoor set the temperature soaring with her looks and amazing dance moves in 'Ghungroo', she had to go through extreme physical challenges.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:41 IST

I was being bullied at work by a co-worker: Eva Longoria

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Actor Eva Longoria has made a sensational revelation that she was once "bullied" by a co-actor on the sets of comedy series 'Desperate Housewives'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:40 IST

Taapsee Pannu gears up for Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad'

New Delhi (India), Sept 7 (ANI): Glorying in the success of her latest release 'Mission Mangal', Taapsee Pannu has seemingly kick-started shooting for her next flick 'Thappad' with director Anubhav Sinha.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:53 IST

Amber Heard appoints attorney to defend her from USD 50 million...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Amber Heard has recruited attorney Roberta Kaplan to defend her from the USD 50 million lawsuit filed against her by ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:49 IST

Kirsten Dunst had 'Anxiety' before Walk of Fame ceremony

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Actress Kristen Dunst opened up about the anxiety she had ahead of her Walk of Fame ceremony on talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' saying, "I had a week of anxiety" before the ceremony.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:26 IST

Hayley Atwell to star with Tom Cruise in next 'Mission: Impossible' film

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Good news for all the 'Mission: Impossible' fans. Actor Hayley Atwell has come onboard to join Tom Cruise in the franchise's upcoming instalment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:26 IST

Will Smith to produce and star in 'Brilliance' adaptation

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Actor Will Smith, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming feature 'Gemini Man' has landed a role to star in a movie adaptation of Marcus Sakey's dystopian trilogy 'Brilliance'.

Read More
iocl