B-town Celebs play up with #DollyPartonChallenge

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): #DollyPartonChallenge has been a major attraction for the netizens lately as many celebrities took up the challenge and chuckled the internet away while they shared a four-photo mosaic of potential profile photos for social media sites LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

What is seemingly known as the 'Dolly Parton Challenge' spiralled up in swift speed, and Bollywood stars didn't fail to surprise their followers and were quick in picking up the challenge.



The global fame Priyanka Chopra on Saturday hopped on to her Instagram and posted her version of the Dolly Parton challenge.

While the challenge generally has LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder, the 37-year-old actor brought a twist by adding 'Bumble' and 'Bumble Bizz', replacing it with Tinder and Linkedin.

"Doing it all because Dolly said so. #dollypartonchallenge," she captioned the post.



Without giving any caption, Ayushmann Khurrana dropped his idea of the challenge which grabbed many eyeballs.

While Linkedin saw a professional version of the star, Facebook had a childhood picture of the 35-year-old actor.



The versatile actor also added a new category of 'Movies' to the list where he shared a picture of his character from 'Bala.'

The ace filmmaker Karan Johar also shared his hand on this challenge and posted a picture with a rather lengthy caption.

Sharing the same photograph for all the social apps, the actor wrote: "As you know I am a man of many expressions!! Many a time I am asked why I pout so much! Well, I don't have an answer to that! I pout as soon as a camera is within 10 feet of me! I can't help myself! It's an inbuilt mechanism that activates itself on its own and no amount of requests for a smile or a candid laugh can take my pout away from me!



" It's a part of my lip till fillers replace it...It's now a part of my personality! I suck my cheeks, squint my eyes...pretend I am Brad Pitt ( in my head) and Voila! You have a 47 year old man who thinks he is Paris Hilton! ( also known as a midlife crisis) ...I am happy! So please don't rain on my pout parade!" he added.

The new talk of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan also graced the challenge with her version.

"Insta is my A gameTinder for the flameFor Linkedin one can try to be tame FB for those throwbacks, no shameDifferent personalities, but Sara's still the sameSara ka Saara [?] Sara"



American singer Dolly Parton kickstarted this viral internet challenge a few days back and posted a collage of four different photographs of hers captioned with four different social media applications.

The 74-year-old captioned the post "Get you a woman who can do it all," and added a sly winking emoticon.

In the combined photograph, the first section, dedicated to the professional networking site, LinkedIn. saw Dollyw in all buttoned up school teacher avatar.

The second column which is for the family-friendly social app 'Facebook', the singer is seen in a Christmas sweater, in a merry mood.



Meanwhile, for 'Instagram', that aims at giving the most aesthetics-driven feed, Dolly shares a monochrome photograph in high waisted bell bottoms and a guitar in hand.

Finally comes the dating app 'Tinder', the singer is sported in the bunny outfit. (ANI)