B-town celebs pledge to take part in 'Janta Curfew'

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Bollywood actors on Thursday advocated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of 'Janta Curfew' and pledged to join the action on Sunday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter and spread the Prime Minister's message of 'Janta Curfew'. He tweeted, "Thank You @narendramodi ji for such a reassuring speech. Let's all pledge to adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March, express appreciation for 5 mins at 5 pm for all those who are working day & night for our safety. Stay home to stay safe & take all the necessary precautions!"



Akshay Kumar took to Twitter saying that the Janta curfew was an excellent initiative by the PM and he urged everyone to follow the directive given on March 22 .He tweeted, An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let's all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing."



Varun Dhawan announced to take part in the 'Janta Curfew' as suggested by the Prime Minister in the address to the nation on coronavirus. He shared the post on Twitter that reads, "I will take part in the #jantacurfew on March 22 nd and at 5 in the evening will show my support to our selfless heroes fighting this virus. This is a time to be one and practise #SocialDistancing. Let's follow our prime minister's appeal. #BeSafe."



Sonali Bendre shared the Public Service Announcement on Twitter and wrote, "#PSA 22nd March 2020 7am - 9 pm #JantaCurfew."



Katrik Aaryan recreated his 'Pyar Ka Punchnama' monologue on coronavirus and spread the message of social distancing and advocated the idea of work from home as addressed by the Prime Minister in the address to nation amid COVID-19 pandemic. He captioned the video as, "My Appeal in my Style Social Distancing is the only solution, yet."

View this post on Instagram My Appeal in my Style Social Distancing is the only solution, yet A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Mar 19, 2020 at 8:01am PDT



Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to follow 'Janta curfew' on March 22 in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak and said, "I am seeking one more support from every countrymen today. This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm."



The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167, including 25 foreigners. Four deaths (one each) have been reported in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement. (ANI)