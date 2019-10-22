B-town celebs pour in birthday wishes for Parineeti Chopra

New Delhi (India), Oct 22 (ANI): As Parineeti Chopra ringed in her 30th birthday on Tuesday, scores of celebrities stormed the social media with their best wishes for the birthday girl.

The first set of wishes poured in from the family members where her sister and global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished her "Tisha" with a great year ahead.

"Happy Birthday Tisha! May this year be the best yet! Love you lots," captioned PeeCee along with a selfie where the two sisters can be seen posing while flashing their smile.



The next set of wishes came in from her friends in the film fraternity.

Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit Nene extended her best wishes to the 'Ishaqzaade' actor on her Twitter handle and wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday Parineeti Chopra! Your energy is infectious. May you be surrounded by all things positive, this year and forever!"



Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa also wished Parineeti on the special day. "Wishing my dear Parineeti Chopra a very happy birthday. More success and happiness to you. Enjoy ur day," he tweeted.



"Many happy returns of the day Parineeti Chopra. Here's wishing you a fabulous year ahead. Happy birthday," tweeted T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar while wishing the ace actor.



In 2011, Parineeti made her screen debut in the romantic comedy 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl,' in a supporting role with Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

Chopra's second release was Habib Faisal's romantic drama 'Ishaqzaade' in which she played a leading role opposite Arjun Kapoor. The film which was critically and commercially hit at the box office even earned a National Film Award for her role as a boisterous and feisty tomboy Zoya, a Muslim girl who marries a Hindu boy and gives birth to new rivalry in both families.

"Happy Happy Birthday my talented & adorable Parineeti Chopra... wishing you everything fantastic the world has to offer... love you lots," wrote Arshad Warsi while wishing the birthday girl who recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film 'The Girl on the Train.'



Wishing Pari with great future and success, Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Happy birthday Pariiiii! Lots of love, sparkle, and hugs... see you on the train."



Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently working to get into the shoes of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal for her next film based on the athlete. Apart from the film, the Chopra sisters, Parineeti and Priyanka will lend their voices for Disney's animated film 'Frozen 2' as Elsa and Anna. (ANI)

