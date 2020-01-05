B-town celebs raise concern over wild animals amid blazing bushfires in Australia

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): B-Town celebrities on Sunday raised concern over the immense loss of wildlife due to blazing bushfires in the Australian state of Victoria, which is destroying the flora and fauna of the area inch-by-inch. The actors shared awakening pictures of the destruction of wildlife destruction on social media.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Twitter and shared the pictures of enormous fires. The caption to the pictures read, "Heart-wrenching news...It's been estimated that almost half a billion animals have been killed by the bush fires in Australia. Such a devastating calamity."



Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share posts showing the wildlife destruction and the extinction of Koala bears due to the enraging fires.



Preity Zinta raised her concern for the wildlife destruction and the inhabitants helping the wild animals survive in a collage on Instagram. The caption to her post reads, "The Australian fires have not only killed people but displaced thousands of families from their homes as over 1400 homes are destroyed and taken the lives of a billion animals. As the fires rage on, it's time for all of us, all over the world to get together and #PrayforAustralia For all the #Firefighters that are working tirelessly to control this fire for all the people and animals displaced and for the loss of life. #PrayforRain #RIP #Australianfires."



Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter and shared a Twitter user's post which showed rising fire flames in the forest. He tweeted, "This is horrific!!!"



'Taare Zameen Par' actor Tisca Chopra reposted a picture of the fires shared by Hollywood actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio on her Instagram account. The post reads, "Looks like #Apocalypse to me .. different parts of the earth burning up."



'London Paris New York' actor Ali Zafar also raised his concern over the environmental calamity as he tweeted, "The world needs to be aware of the catastrophe that's happening in Australia right now. Over 1/2 a BILLION animals have been burnt 10,000 houses destroyed. It will cause irreversible damage to the environment. Thoughts & prayers with people of Australia. #prayersforaustralia"



(ANI)

