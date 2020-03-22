B-Town celebs ring bells, clap to express gratitude to fighters against COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Responding to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, B-Town celebs on Sunday expressed their gratitude for the medical professionals and others engaged in combating the coronavirus disease.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a video along with his family members from the roof. In the video, the actor along with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Aishwarya Rai, and Aradhya are seen clapping and ringing bells while they applaud for the brave medical officials taking care of the coronavirus patients.

He captioned the post as, "Historic .. we are ONE .. and we have WON! "At 5 pm March 22nd the entire nation came out & applauded NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS! PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN - JAI HIND."



Bhumi Pednekar took to Twitter and paid tribute to the medical staff by sharing a video from her balcony where she is seen clapping.

She captioned the post as, "A big salute and a big thank you to our heroes, our doctors, the medical staff and any front line workers that are working tirelessly at battling this pandemic."



Deepika Padukone was also seen applauding the medical professionals from the balcony of her home. Ranveer Singh shared the actor's picture on Instagram and captioned her picture as: "Thank you to our Heroes."



Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram as he lauded the efforts by the relentless warriors by sharing a picture of himself by where he is seen beating a plate and smiling.

The actor captioned the post as "#TaaliBajaoThaliBajao It's DIVINE. It's MAGIC. With everyone coming together, the ENERGY is through the roof!! We all Salute the Selfless Heroes !! Thank you @narendramodi sir for bringing the country together in this way!! #JantaCurfew

#CoronaStopKaroNa. "



Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a video from her balcony where is seen clapping and applauding the health officials. She captioned the post as, @We clap in unisim! For our country, for humanity thankful to everyone who is helping get rid of the current global crisis.. #jantabandh #jantacerfew #proudindian @"



Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a video along with his family where they are seen applauding the medical professionals by clapping and beating plates.

He captioned the post as "That's our family celebrating the unity of spirit and resilience...today we also show tremendous gratitude to all members of the medical fraternity who have tirelessly and relentlessly worked towards healing the infected and protecting thousands of people from this dreaded virus ....#indiafightscorona."



Sister of Kangana Ranaut Rangoli Chandel also shared a video on Twitter as they expressed gratitude by clapping from the balcony of their homes. She captioned the video as "Here we are expressing our gratitude for all the people who are staying outside of their houses so we can stay inside our houses, May Maa Sherawali protect you."



Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared the mesmerising visuals from his balcony where his neighbours are seen applauding the medical officials working amid coronavirus.

He tweeted the video along with a caption that read, Mesmerising, never witnessed such spirit and euphoria. From Dhol, Shankh, Guitar, Bells, and Thaalis, India stands united with optimism and energy to fight #CoronavirusPandemic, thanks@narendramodiji for inspiring the country.#IndiaFightsCorona#JantaCurfew."



Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had reminded the people to be on their terrace and balconies to express their gratitude to all those who are 'working 24/7' in the fight against COVID-19. (ANI)

