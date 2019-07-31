Kiara Advani (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kiara Advani (Image courtesy: Instagram)

B-town celebs shower love on Kiara Advani as she turns 27

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:59 IST

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Kiara Advani, who is basking in the success of her latest flick 'Kabir Singh' turned 27 today and Bollywood stars are showering love to the birthday girl on her special day.
Bollywood's diva Madhuri Dixit Nene, who was last seen in 'Kalank', wrote, "Happy Birthday Kiara Advani. A big congratulations for the success on your recent movie Kabir Singh & wishing you even more success for the future projects. Lots of love and hugs to you!"

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan, who also shared screen space with the birthday girl in the period drama 'Kalank,' shared a GIF on Twitter which is a clipping from their song 'First Class.'
"Happy birthday Kiara Advani," he captioned the video.
Shahid Kapoor, who was seen playing the role of a dejected lover in the latest flick 'Kabir Singh' choose a funny way to extend his wishes to his co-star. He shared a behind-the-scene boomerang video on his Instagram story where the two can be seen spending some good time on the sets. "Happy Birthday, Kiara Advani," he wrote while posting heart emojis on it.

Karisma Kapoor shared a selfie with the birthday girl along with Athiya Shetty on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Kiara Advani."

Tushar Kapoor while wishing Kiara tweeted, "Many many happy returns of the day Kiara Advani, star of the moment, here's wishing you happiness and much more! Have a great day!"

Singer and stage performer Sophie Choudry shared a picture on her Instagram story where she can be seen striking a pose with Kiara and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. "Happy Birthday Kiara Advani, tons of love and happiness to you," she wrote.

Kiara will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Good News.' She will also feature in the female-centric films 'Indoo Ki Jawani,' 'Laxmmi Bomb', alongside Akshay Kumar, 'Sher Shah', opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Netflix film 'Guilty'. (ANI)

