B-town celebs steal the show with glamour at a beauty awards in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): This year's Nykaa Femina Beauty Award was bedazzled with a number of B-town A-listers donning all sorts of glamourous outfits.

The occasion was graced by the likes of Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan and Anushka Sharma, who also emerged as the highlights of the event.

The award for Powerful Performer of the Year went to Deepika Padukone who stunned the crowd with an elegant black dress.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan bagged the Heartthrob of the Year award and Anushka Sharma took home the award for Beauty Icon of the Year.

The long time Bollywood sweetheart Katrina Kaif also joined the winners' list by winning the Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Other celebrities in attendance included Ananya Pandey, Alaya F, and Shruti Haasan to name a few. (ANI)

