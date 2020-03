B-town celebs urge fans to take precautions amid coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Amid the coronavirus outbreak, B-town celebs on Saturday urged fans to take all the precautionary measures to fight the pandemic.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher cautioned the fans and tweeted, "Hello my friends .... Take care of yourself! You are the nearest and dear ones."



Abhishek Bachchan shared his picture wearing a mask on Instagram along with a caption that reads, "Stay safe!"



Malaika Arora took to Instagram and advised fans to follow the WHO recommended safety and hygiene steps and suggested to stay indoors as much as possible. Along with the note, she shared her picture in which she is seen sanitising her hands.



Dia Mirza took to Twitter and shared a message by the Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterre and wrote, "This is the time for prudence not panic." Thank you @antonioguterres #ForPeopleForPlanet #COVID19."



Twinkle Khanna advised to keep the loved ones close amid coronavirus on Twitter and wrote, "This can also be seen as a reset button. Time to think about what we need versus what we chase. Learning to keep our loved ones close and the world at a distance is the silver lining to this spiky, black cloud. #LoveInTheTimeOfCorona."



Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 82.



World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern. (ANI)