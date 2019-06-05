Representative Image
Representative Image

B-Town celebs wish fans Eid Mubarak

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2019 16:55 IST

New Delhi (India), June 5 (ANI): As the entire nation is celebrating Eid, B-town celebrities also extended their wishes to fans on social media on Wednesday.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account and posted a series of photos including a special picture of him from the film 'Coolie' and wrote: Eid Mubarak .. love peace and prosperity among all .. !

Akshay Kumar extended his greetings saying, "May this day bring happiness, peace and prosperity to you and your family. #EidMubarak"

Posting a sweet snap along with her mother, Sara Ali Khan wished everyone "Eid Mubarak" on her Instagram handle.

Bhumi Pednakar looked ethereal in a beautiful white sharara in her photo and wrote, "Eid Mubarak"

Anushka Sharma wished her fans by saying, "To peace, happiness, prosperity and joy to you and your families. Eid Mubarak"

Kangana Ranaut's team posted an Instagram story to extend greeting of Eid to her fans.

Wishing for world peace on the occasion of Eid, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating... May the spirit of Eid bring love, joy and peace around the world "

Several other Bollywood stars like Huma Qureshi, Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Sidharth Malhotra, and Sonakshi Sinha also wished fans on social media. (ANI)

