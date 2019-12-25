B-town celebs wish their fans 'Merry Christmas'

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): It's the most joyful time of the year and seems like Bollywood celebrities are having a blast! Stars wished their fans on social media as they get wrapped in some Christmas spirit.

Bollywood's 'Dreamgirl' Hema Malini was one of the early wishers who shared a picture of a red glittered Christmas ball on Twitter to greet fans. Her tweet read, "Wish you all a Blessed Christmas and a wonderful, Happy New Year!"



Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to wish his fans and shared a family picture, along with wife Manyata Dutt and his 9-year-old twins - daughter Iqra Dutt and son Shahraan Dutt. The caption to the post read, "Nothing better than spending time with your family during the holiday season! Here's wishing everyone a Merry Christmas."



Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a beautiful Christmas card on Twitter and captioned it as, "Merry Christmas to all!! Love, peace and happiness always!!"



Alia Bhatt shared the picture of her huge embellished Christmas tree with bells and fairy lights, on Instagram while she wished the fans on the auspicious occasion.



'Student of the Year' actor Siddharth Malhotra wished fans in a unique manner as he shared his picture along with his pet dog and created a GIF of his pet as a Reindeer 'Rudolph.' The actor shared the picture in an Instagram post that read, "Christmas mode on with my very own RudolphMerry Christmas everyone!"



Urmila Matondkar on Twitter and shared the picture of a festive Christmas card and an adorable picture of her pet dog along with the signature red and white Santa hat. She captioned the picture as, "Merry Christmas folks."



Akshay Kumar, on Twitter, wished his fans by sharing the Christmas special poster of his film, 'Good Newwz' which featured the lead actors Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani sliding on a reindeer sleigh, loaded with gifts. He captioned the post as," #MerryChristmas from us to you! Stay tuned, we're bringing a special gift too!"



On a funnier note, Emraan Hashmi made his fans smile by sharing a picture of Santa Claus, with a text saying, "Brace Yourself, random 'Merry Christmas' texts are coming. The caption to the picture turned out to be even funnier that read, Dear Santa, I've been nice all year, actually most of the time, uhmmm k fine... Once in a while... Screw it ill buy my own stuff. Merry Xmas!!"



Along with all these Bollywood Social media get thronged with Christmas wishes from Swara Bhaskar, Kajal Aggarwal, Dia Mirza, Raveena Tondon, Diljit Dosanjh, Diana Penty, Aditi Rao Haydri, Raj Babbar, Mallika Sehrawat, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandes, Sanya Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Saara Ali Khan and Neil Nitin Mukesh. (ANI)