Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Ali Fazal, Rakul Preet Singh attending IIFA Rocks in Mumbai, Image Courtesy: Twitter
Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Ali Fazal, Rakul Preet Singh attending IIFA Rocks in Mumbai, Image Courtesy: Twitter

B-town dazzles on the green carpet at IIFA Rocks

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 03:41 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 17 (ANI): A galaxy of stars including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Kakkar and many more attended the IIFA pre-award event, IIFA Rocks on Monday in Mumbai.
According to IIFA Awards official twitter handle, the event is being hosted by talented actors Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal, whose upcoming flick 'Prassthanam' with Sanjay Dutt is soon to hit the theatres.
"Our hosts for the evening are stunning us already with their drop-dead gorgeous green carpet looks! #iifa20 #iifahomecoming," read the tweet alongside a gorgeous snap of the stars.

The event witnessed several breathe taking performances.
While Salim-Sulaiman with their "soulful music" took audiences on a distinct musical journey, Neha Kakkar rocked the stage with her "super-hit dance numbers," reported IIFA Awards official twitter handle.
"The soulful musical duo Salim-Sulaiman summing up the 20 years of Hindi cinema & how.. #iifa20 #iifahomecoming #nexaexperience DomeIndia" tweeted IIFA Awards.
"The singing sensation & the queen of chartbusters Neha Kakkar is here to mesmerise us all with her super-hit dance numbers!" said another tweet.

Other than them, Tulsi Kumar, Jassie Gill and latest music sensation Dhvani Bhanushali also entertained audiences with their spectacular performances.
International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) main award ceremony will be held in Mumbai on September 18.
The 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards will be hosted by the talented duo- Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana.
The star-studded event will witness some stellar performances by a host of celebrities including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and newbie Sara Ali Khan. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 05:09 IST

Rome Film Festival to play 'The Irishman' as centrepiece screening

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): The ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese's highly-anticipated film 'The Irishman' is set to be the centrepiece screening of the 2019 Rome Film Festival.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 05:05 IST

Harvey Weinstein told Cara Delevingne she would 'never make it...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Actor-model Cara Delevingne, who made it to the top of the entrainment industry was once told by media mogul Harvey Weinstein that she'd "never make it" in Hollywood because of her sexuality.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 03:55 IST

Netflix's 'Queer Eye' wins four Emmys

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Netflix's ' Queer Eye' took home a number of trophies during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:43 IST

Joe Jonas' birthday wish for Nick will warm your heart!

New Delhi (India), Sept 17 (ANI): Joe Jonas birthday wish for his brother Nick Jonas is the sweetest thing you will see on the internet today!

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:42 IST

Priyanka's birthday wish for 'Jaan' Nick will make you go aww!

New Delhi (India), Sept 17 (ANI): Nick Jonas's 27th birthday was made more special with a very warm and sweet message shared by his wife Priyanka Chopra on Instagram!

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:33 IST

WAR's action sequences at par with Mission Impossible, Fast and...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Hollywood's action director Paul Jennings, who has worked in big-budget movies like 'San Andreas' and 'The Dark Knight', has said that the action spectacle in the upcoming Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's starrer 'WAR' is at par with films like 'Mission Imposs

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:59 IST

Deepika shares hilarious meme on leftover meals for 'trashcan' Ranveer

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): Bollywood's ultimate star couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, never shy away from expressing their love and admiration towards each other on social media platforms.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:19 IST

Hazel Keech to work in Aamir's daughter Ira Khan's directorial...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Hazel Keech who played a side role in 'Bodyguard' is all set to work in Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's directorial debut play 'Euripides Medea'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:52 IST

Here's how Liam Hemsworth learned about split from Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Actor Liam Hemsworth could not believe when he learned about his split from Miley Cyrus on social media.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:54 IST

Here's how Ariana Grande reacted to Daniella Monet's pregnancy

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Singer Ariana Grande had the best reaction when she found out that her friend and 'Victorious' co-star Daniella Monet is expecting her first child.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:32 IST

Prince William was bullied in school over mum Diana's topless photos

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, was teased at school when his mom Princess Diana's topless photos were published in 1996, revealed Vogue publisher Nicholas Coleridge.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:08 IST

Abhishek Bachchan starts filming for Ajay Devgn's production...

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): After sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in 'Bol Bachchan', Abhishek Bachchan is all set to star in Ajay's production 'The Big Bull'.

Read More
iocl