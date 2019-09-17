B-town dazzles on the green carpet at IIFA Rocks

New Delhi (India), Sept 17 (ANI): A galaxy of stars including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Kakkar and many more attended the IIFA pre-award event, IIFA Rocks on Monday in Mumbai.

According to IIFA Awards official twitter handle, the event is being hosted by talented actors Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal, whose upcoming flick 'Prassthanam' with Sanjay Dutt is soon to hit the theatres.

"Our hosts for the evening are stunning us already with their drop-dead gorgeous green carpet looks! #iifa20 #iifahomecoming," read the tweet alongside a gorgeous snap of the stars.



The event witnessed several breathe taking performances.

While Salim-Sulaiman with their "soulful music" took audiences on a distinct musical journey, Neha Kakkar rocked the stage with her "super-hit dance numbers," reported IIFA Awards official twitter handle.

"The soulful musical duo Salim-Sulaiman summing up the 20 years of Hindi cinema & how.. #iifa20 #iifahomecoming #nexaexperience DomeIndia" tweeted IIFA Awards.

"The singing sensation & the queen of chartbusters Neha Kakkar is here to mesmerise us all with her super-hit dance numbers!" said another tweet.



Other than them, Tulsi Kumar, Jassie Gill and latest music sensation Dhvani Bhanushali also entertained audiences with their spectacular performances.

International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) main award ceremony will be held in Mumbai on September 18.

The 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards will be hosted by the talented duo- Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana.

The star-studded event will witness some stellar performances by a host of celebrities including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and newbie Sara Ali Khan. (ANI)

