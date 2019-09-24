Amitabh Bachchan (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Amitabh Bachchan (Image courtesy: Instagram)

B-town extends best wishes to Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb Phalke award

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:50 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 24 (ANI): After the announcement of Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar is being bombarded on social media with best wishes from his fraternity friends.
Scores of celebrities rushed to social media to express their happiness over the good news while there were some who recalled their journey of working with the icon.
The first set of good wishes came from his family where his proud son and actor Abhishek tweeted, "Overjoyed and so, so proud! #ProudSon,' he tweeted.

Superstar Rajnikanth also extended his wishes to the award recipient on Twitter.
"Congratulations dear @SrBachchan ji !!! You richly deserve this commendable honour !!!! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward," he wrote.

Another Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Lata Mangeshkar, also known as the 'Nightingale of India' also expressed her happiness over the award and called it a "historic event."
"Namaskar Amitji. I am very happy to hear that you are being awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award. I was very happy to hear the news and I congratulate you for the same. It is a historical event in itself to receive the award after the name of the father of the Indian cinema," she wrote.

As a jury member of the prestigious award, Asha Bhosle also congratulated the ace actor for his contribution in the Indian cinema. "As a Dadasaheb Phalke Award Jury Member, I am pleased to congratulate Shri. Amitabh Bachchanji on his getting this Prestigious Award," she tweeted.

Last year, at the 65th National Awards, Vinod Khanna was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
The legendary star whose body of work is unparalleled in Hindi cinema has won four National Film Awards in illustrious career for the films like 'Agneepath,' 'Black,' 'Paa' and 'Piku.' He has also been honoured with the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.
Anil Kapoor who has shared screen space with the ace actor in films like ' Bombay Talkies,' 'Armaan' applauded the star who has "redefined cinema with his various roles", on Twitter. "There is no mention of Indian cinema without this Legend! He has redefined cinema with every role & deserves every accolade for his innumerable contributions! Congratulations," he chimed.

Film-maker Karan Johar was one of the first ones to congratulate him and called him "an inspiration for Indian cinema."
"The most inspiring legend of Indian Cinema!!!! He is a bonafide rock star!!! I am honoured and proud to be in the Era of AMITABH BACHCHAN! The prestigious," he tweeted.

"No one deserves this more!!!! @SrBachchan Sir, heartiest congratulations!!!! Am thrilled to bits!!! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward -this is an honour for every #AmitabhBachchan Fan including me - Thank you @PrakashJavdekar ji," wrote Riteish Deshmukh on Twitter.

The star will be seen next in 'Gulabo Sitabo,' and is also part of adventure fantasy drama 'Brahmastra' along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:09 IST

