B-town extends birthday greetings to Kareena Kapoor

New Delhi (India), Sept 21 (ANI): As Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a year older on Saturday, several B-town celebrities extended their heartfelt wishes to her.

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted an adorable picture on Instagram with a sweet birthday wish for "Bebo."



Showering his love, Diljit Dosanjh wrote, "HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN #KareenakapoorKhan Wish you Health & Happiness KEEP ROCKING...."



Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a few snaps from the set of 'Heroine,' as the flick also marked its 7th anniversary and thanked the actor for her "barred superlative performance".

"Happy Birthday #KareenaKapoorKhan, Today also marks the 7th-anniversary release of film #Heroine. Thanks, Bebo for an extremely dedicated, no holds barred superlative performance Thx to the cast & crew for making it special," tweeted Madhur.



Arjun Kapoor shared a picture resonating their camaraderie in Bollywood and wrote, "If possible I would declare I would declare a national holiday for this biggish day so all the liabilities could celebrate with you."



"Happy birthday to everyone's favourite!!!especially mine and most importantly her own #ForeverFavourite," tweeted newbie Ananya Pandey.



Nushrat Bharucha too showered Kareena with love and called the actor her "favourite" in an Instagram post.



Aamir Khan too extended his heartfelt wishes on Twitter by writing, "Dear Kareena, wishing you many happy returns of this day. May you always be happy and smiling. Love."



The timeless beauty star is currently seen judging a dance reality show and will next be seen in film 'Good News' co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit and Kiara Advani. She will also be seen as a lady cop in 'Angrezi Medium.' (ANI)

