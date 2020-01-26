B-town extends greetings on 71st Republic Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): A string of Bollywood celebrities on Sunday celebrated the 71st Republic day and wished everyone for good health, prosperity, and happiness.

Actor Salman Khan hopped on to Twitter and hailed the message of 'Fit India'. He shared a video of himself cycling on the streets of Mumbai. Salman captioned the video as, "Keep being fit India and wish u all a very Happy Republic Day ..."

Keep being fit india ???? and wish u all a very Happy Republic Day ... pic.twitter.com/UmyywcnDok — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 26, 2020



Shah Rukh Khan extended greetings to the fans by sharing his picture holding the national flag, and wrote, "Let us all celebrate our great country- India, Prosperity, health and happiness to all." He captioned the monochromatic picture as, "Nothing beautiful happens without struggle. Let's remember the struggle that gave us this beautiful day and celebrate both. #HappyRepublicDay to all."



Meanwhile, film director Karan Johar, shared the lyrics of the patriotic song 'Ae Watan' from movie 'Raazi' as he greeted the nation on the Republic day. He shared the picture of a kid running, while holding the national flag.



Juhi Chawla wished her fans along with a video clip from the song 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani'. She captioned the post as, "Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani Happy Republic Day Coincidentally this week we completed 20 years of PBDHH #RepublicDayWithStreetDancer #HappyRepublicDay2020 #71stRepublicDay". The movie of the same name has co-incidentally completed 20 years in Bollywood.

Varun Dhawan hopped on to Instagram and shared a picture of him holding the national flag sporting a smile on his face. He captioned the picture as, "#happyrepublicday"



Sara Ali Khan extended greeting to her fans in an Instagram post where she is seen clad in tri-colour, while sporting a saffron dupatta, white kurta and a green churidar holding the national flag. She captioned the picture with an adaptation from the preamble that reads, "We the people of India #HappyRepublicDay #justice #liberty #equality #fraternity #democracy #secular #republic [?][?][?][?] #jaihind #merabharatmahan"



Ayushmann Khurrana hopped on to Instagram and hailed the message of equality, as he shared his picture holding the national flag in one hand, and the LGBTQ flag in the other. He captioned the picture as, "Let equality triumph! Let's make this year all about spreading, sharing, and receiving love!

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan " He shared the message of equality as his movie 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' focuses on the LGBTQ community.



Kiara Advani wished fans by sharing her picture along with a tri-colour background and wrote, "Let's spread the colour of love and togetherness. Happy Republic Day everyone!"



Among all, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sonali Bendre, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neil Nitin Mukesh also extended their greetings to the fans on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (ANI)