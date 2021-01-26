B-Town extends Republic Day wishes to fans

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): As India celebrates the 72nd Republic Day today, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend their wishes on the occasion.

With the tri-colour flag being hoisted everywhere, celebrities took to social media and showed their love for the nation with moving posts, wishing their followers a Happy Republic Day.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt message for his fans on Republic Day 2021. He tweeted, "26th January .. Republic Day..... Happiness peace prosperity and .. be safe .. be protected."



Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut shared a video talking about how our country got freedom and extended Republic Day wishes to her followers. She tweeted, "On this Republic Day know your constitution and how you got freedom, lot of people did lot of PR and took credit also twisted our history but the deserving ones simply gave their lives they clearly couldn't do any PR...#HappyRepublicDay2021"





Global star Priyanka Chopra wished her followers on Instagram by sharing pictures of various women who have been in governance. She wrote, "I've been researching and reading a lot about women in governance across the world and how their skills have impacted communities and countries. It's been enlightening, fascinating and so insightful to understand the importance of women in leadership."

In the caption, she further shared an interesting piece of information that she came across recently and wrote "Did you know that there were 15 women in the first Constituent Assembly of India and that they helped draft the Constitution of India? So inspiring and also an apt day to celebrate the effort of all those who helped build the fundamental principles of India. Happy Republic Day."



Indian musical maestro A.R. Rahman took to Instagram and along with a photo of the Indian flag posted "Happy Republic day #RepublicDay2021 #RepublicDay"



Republic Day is celebrated in India every year on 26 January to commemorate the day the Constitution of the nation came into effect. Though we gained independence on August 15, 1947, nascent India did not have its own laws which were drafted and finally adopted in the year 1950. (ANI)

