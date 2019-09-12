B-town extends wishes on Onam!

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): Scores of celebrities took to social media with their wishes for Onam, the annual harvest festival predominantly celebrated in the state of Kerala.

Ajay Devgn extended his wishes on the special day by sharing a picturing showcasing the boat race activity that occurs on the festival along with the picture of a Kathakali artist.

"HappyOnam," he tweeted.

Apart from the actor, his wife Kajol also wished fans on the festival.

"May the lovely festival of Onam bring more happiness in your life! #HappyOnam," she wrote.

Malaika Arora too shared a picture of a wreath made with flowers on her Instagram story to mark the festival.

Apart from the food, major attractions for the festival include interesting activities such as the famous boat races, the tiger dance, rangoli making, tug of war, mask dance and of course, traditional folk dance and music.

Wishing everyone a great year ahead, Arjun Kapoor tweeted, "My warm wishes to everyone on this auspicious occasion of Onam! Hope you all have a great year ahead .."

Defining the rich and varied culture of Kerala, ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, "On the occasion of Onam, Wishing everyone all the happiness, peace and prosperity. #HappyOnam."

Onam falls in the month of Chingam, which is the first month according to the Malayalam Calendar. The celebrations mark the Malayalam New Year, are spread over ten days, and conclude with Thiruvonam. (ANI)

