B-town goes gaga over Hrithik Roshan's performance in 'Super 30'

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): Presenting the life and hardships faced by mathematician Anand Kumar, Hrithik Roshan has earned humongous admiration for his flawless performance in 'Super 30'.

From filmmaker Karan Johar to actors, including Kriti Sanon and Farhan Akhtar, everyone is congratulating the actor and makers for the masterpiece.

Karan Johar penned his heart out in a tweet and wrote, "Super 30 has a hugely strong and relevant message!!!! It has heart-wrenching moments that move you to tears! Hrithik Roshan is so so brilliant!!!!! Nuanced.. assured...rock solid and yet always the movie star you want him and love him to be!!!"

Continuing the praise of the actor, he went on writing, "He is OUTSTANDING!!!!! Congratulations to Sajid! Shibashish! Madhu and Vikas for making such a lovely film!!! Go make your weekend more relevant and watch a superstar deliver a powerhouse portrayal!"

Actor Dia Mirza took a bow at the "inspiring' story".

"Take a BOW Hrithik Roshan for telling the most important story of our times!!! Thank YOU. You and every single person in this MOVING, INSPIRING movie is SUPERRRRRRRRRRRRRRR," she tweeted.

Kriti Sanon complimented the actors for their stellar performances and tweeted, "Super 30 has its heart in the right place!! Absolutely loved the film!! So well made and such good performances! Hrithik Roshan, you are so so so good, seeing you perform gave me goosebumps! I'm a proud fan! Mrunal Thakur, you are lovely!! Pankaj Tripathi sir you're my favourite."

Ronit Roy, who last appeared in the Hotstar special show 'Hostages' also tweeted, "Super 30 is a spellbinding film with superlative and inspiring performances all around. Hrithik is magical. This movie will stay with me for a long long time. But don't take my word for it. Go see it."

"Last night I saw what I feel is the Movie of the Year! Super 30 laughed, cried, clapped n got goosebumps. Hrithik ur always good but this performance is on another level. No vanity All soul this one!! Any n every award is too less for You," filmmaker Farah Khan wrote.

Farhan Akhtar, who is currently prepping for his upcoming movie 'Toofan', wished the team all the best.

"Here's wishing my amigo Hrithik all the best for #Super30. Hearing amazing things about the film and his performance.. can't wait to see it. Wish you and the team a super success," Farhan tweeted.

'Super 30' chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician who quit his job as a teacher in a top coaching center attended by rich students, to dedicate his time into teaching underprivileged children.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles, and was released today. (ANI)

