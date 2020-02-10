B-town hails 'Parasite' win at the 2020 Oscars

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Bollywood fraternity on Monday hailed the South Korean drama 'Parasite' as it created history by becoming the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture award at the 2020 Oscars.

Veteran actor Madhuri Dixit Nene congratulated the whole team of the movie and tweeted, "Art doesn't have a language but is universal... #Parasite has definitely proved that! It's one of the movies that I personally liked & I'm glad that it has won the #BestPicture at the #Oscars. Congratulations to the entire team!!"



Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra called it a must-watch movie. He commented, "It's superb! Must watch bro" on a tweet shared by film director Milap Zaveri, "Chalo Parasite dekhne."



Priyanka Chopra Jonas stated that the craft of artists has the power to transcend borders. She shared an Instagram post that reads, "Wow, it is so emotional to see an international film like Parasite, in Korean with English subtitles, not only receive such a warm embrace from audiences around the world but also this kind of recognition from one of the most prestigious film academies in the world. It is time for representation."

"As people and as entertainers, we are one through entertainment. Our craft has the power to transcend borders and languages, and tonight Parasite demonstrates exactly that. Congratulations to the entire film for shattering the glass ceiling," she added.



At the 92nd Academy Awards, 'Parasite' became the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture accolade. It also bagged the prize for Best Director, Best International Film and Best Original Screenplay.

The movie has garnered international acclaim and has managed to win awards at Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Writers Guild Awards.



It is also the first non-English film to win the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. (ANI)

