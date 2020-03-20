B-town join hands with Maharashtra government for public service announcement on coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): In the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases across the country, several Bollywood celebrities joined hands with the Maharashtra government and released a public service announcement to share precautionary measures that must be taken to defeat the virus.

The video starts with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's introductory speech about the virus followed by other actors sharing one precautionary measure each.

While senior actor Anil Kapoor is seen spreading awareness about handwashing, Madhuri Dixit Nene is seen speaking on the precautionary measures to be taken while coughing or sneezing.

"Chhenkte aur khaaste samaye rumaal ya tissue se apna muh dhake, phir use kisi band dibbe me phenk de," said Dixit in the video.

'Gully Boy' actor Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, is seen asking people to use alcohol based hand sanitizers at places that lack the facility to wash hands with water.

T 3476 - T 3476 - -The film fraternity pleads and cautions for safety and precaution .. on CoVid 19 .. an initiative by the Industry and the CM Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/xjZsBI2diu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 20, 2020



Fitness expert and actor Shilpa Shetty threw light on the necessity to consume a nutrient-rich meal and cutting down on fatty food items.

In the public service announcement 'Judwaa 2' actor Varun Dhawan actor asked people to avoid unnecessary travelling and to maintain a minimum distance of 1 metre from sick people.

"Bacho aur buzurgo ka khaas khayal rakhe kyuki inki sankramit hone ki sambhavna sabse zyaada hai," said Arjun Kapoor.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, is seen urging people to not crowd at public places and stay at home as much as possible.

"Bina hath dhoye apne aakho ya chehre ko na chhuye, agar aapko khaasi bukhar ya saans lene me dikkat ho to kisi k sampark me naa aye aur doctor se mile," said Alia Bhatt in the video.

Towards the end of the video Bachchan said that it is necessary that people take up the responsibility to fight with the virus together.

"Suraksha k prati humara ek kadam kayi zindigiya bacha skta hai," said Ajay Devgn towards the end of the video and it ends with Akshay Kumar saying, "agar har ek naagrik in niyamo ka paalan karke apna yogdaan de, to saath milkar yakeenan hum is khatre ko taal sakte hain."

The public service announcement is an initiative by director Rohit Shetty's film company Rohit Shetty Picturez in collaboration with Maharashtra Government.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 206, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.As many as 19 people have been cured of the lethal infection which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)



