B-town mourns demise of filmmaker J Om Prakas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Condolences poured in from Bollywood celebrities after the demise of film producer J Om Prakash on Wednesday.

Prakash was the grandfather of actor Hrithik Roshan and soon after the news of his death, several stars took to social media to offer condolences and remembered the beloved filmmaker.

Ajay Devgn expressed grief and wrote, "Om Prakash ji you will be missed and remembered forever. Your contributions to Indian cinema is a gift left behind for all of us! My deepest condolences and prayers to the family."



Ajay's wife Kajol also tweeted condolences, "Om Prakash Ji, you have given Indian cinema some eminent stories to remember. You'll forever stay in our thoughts. Sincere prayers for the family."



Jimmy Sheirgill expressed sadness over the death of BJP veteran Sushma Sawraj and J Om Prakash and wrote, "RIP Sushma Sawraj ji RIP J Om Prakash ji ..sad day ..condolences to the families ..almighty give you strength to bear the irreparable loss"



Madhuri Dixit Nene too mourned over the loss of J Om Prakash and tweeted, "Rest in peace J Om Prakash Ji. My deepest condolences to Hrithik and the entire Roshan family on your grave loss."



Akshay Kumar offered his deepest condolences, writing, "Heard of another sad demise of veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash ji...known for path-breaking cinema, much ahead of his times. Heartfelt condolences to Hrithik and family."



The ace filmmaker and producer was known for films like 'Aas Ka Panchhi,' 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke,' 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela,' 'Aankhon Aankhon Mein' 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke' and 'Aap Ki Kasam.'

He was also elected as the President of the Film Federation of India and served for the year 1995-1996.

Last rites of the filmmaker were performed in Mumbai, with Hrithik and his father Rakesh Roshan, to whom Prakash's daughter Pinky is married, leading the funeral procession. (ANI)

