Vidya Sinha
Vidya Sinha

B town mourns Vidya Sinha

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 22:48 IST

Mumbai (India), Aug 15 (ANI): B-town on Thursday mourned the demise of veteran actor Vidya Sinha, who passed away at the age of 71 at a hospital here. Condolences poured in from the film industry for the actor, who died due to lung and heart ailments.
Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to express her grief. "Aaj guni abhinetri Vidya Sinha ka swargwas hua ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti de." which roughly translates to, today I am very sad to hear that the virtuous actress, Vidya Sinha passed away. May her soul rest in peace!," she posted.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar posted on Twitter her condolences. "Breaks my heart to know that Vidya Sinha ma'am has passed away. My heartfelt condolences to her family and everyone whose life has been touched by her. May her soul rest in peace!", she wrote.

Shabana Azmi too posted a tribute for the actor on her Twitter handle and wrote, "RIP Vidya Sinha."

Director Madhur Bhandarkar posted a sweet message for the actor.
"Sad to hear the demise of actress Vidya Sinha, she will be always remembered for her superlative performances in films like Rajnigandha, Chhoti si Baat & Pati Patni Aur Woh. My condolences to her family & friends. #OmShanti," he tweeted alongside a beautiful photograph of the late actor.

Vidya Sinha, famed for her roles in 'Rajnigandha' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' passed away today at a hospital in Juhu.
The actor who spread her magic on the silver screen was also popular on television where she essayed roles in daily soaps like 'Bahu Rani,' 'Hum Do Hain Na,' 'Bhabhi' and 'Kavyanjal'.
Born on November 15, 1947 to film producer Pratap S Rana in Mumbai, Vidya who began her career at the age of 18 as a model was crowned Miss Bombay after which several advertising stints led to a discovery by Basu Chatterjee.
Vidya, who was loved and admired by many in the industry was most recently seen as lead actor in Naeha's Daadi (grandmother) in TV show 'Itti Si Khushi'.
After a break in her career, she made a comeback to films with Salman Khan's 'Bodyguard' in 2011. (ANI)

