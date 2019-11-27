B-Town pays homage to victims of 26/11 terror attack

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): On the 11th Anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack Bollywood celebrities paid tribute to all the soldiers and innocent people who lost their lives during the deadly terror attack.



Taking to Twitter, Shilpa Shetty posted the pictures of the brave hearts who lost their lives in the terror attack alongside the picture of the Taj Hotel burning amid the attacks. She captioned the post as, "On the 11th anniversary of the horrific 26/11 attacks, my heartfelt tribute to the brave souls who laid down their lives for our safety and to the civilians who lost their lives in the attacks. My heart goes out to the bereaved families."





Ayushmann Khurrana also paid tribute to the Bravehearts on Twitter and wrote," Paying homage to all the Bravehearts of #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. We salute their courage and valor. Jai Hind."





While remembering all the 'real-life heroes' who lost their lives in the terror attack, Arjun Kapoor posted a Tweet that read, "Remembering all our heroes, our martyrs for their valor, courage, and sacrifice. We salute you, Jai Hind. #MumbaiTerrorAttacks."



Bhumi Pednekar paid tribute and tweeted , "A salute to all the brave heroes and the victims of 26/11... It was a dark day in the history of our country. May the stories of their courage live on. #MumbaiTerrorAttacks."







Padma Shri Award-winning director Madhur Bhadharkar paid tribute to the 'Real Heroes' in a post that read, "Remembering the Real Heroes who saved the city 11 years ago on 26/11, My heartfelt tribute to all those martyrs and Innocent Civilians who Lost their Lives in #MumbaiTerrorAttack ."



Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha remembered the brave hearts in a tweet, the tweet read, "Remembering the brave hearts of #26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack with solemn tributes, prayers & respects for their tremendous sacrifices towards the nation in general & Maharashtra in particular. Our immense gratitude to our martyrs. Jai Hind! #MumbaiTerrorAttack26/11



On this day, 11 years ago, Mumbai came to a standstill when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who came from Pakistan through sea route, carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombings across the Millenium city.



Amongst the places targetted were Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.



The ghastly attacks lasted for four days killing 166 people and injuring over 300.

While the nine terrorists were smoked out by security forces, the lone terrorist Ajmal Kasab was captured alive and sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012. (ANI)





