B-town pays tributes to Yash Chopra on his 87th birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 16:30 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 27 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities paid rich tributes to legendary director and showman of Indian cinema Yash Chopra, on his 87th birth anniversary on Friday.
From sharing snaps of his films to thanking him for his great work, Bollywood stars, Arjun Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, recalled their sweetest memories with the legend.
Calling the ace filmmaker a "cinematic genius," Arjun Kapoor remembered Yash Chopra on his birthday.
"Remembering the cinematic genius, #YashChopra Ji on his birth anniversary. Thank you for sowing the seeds of cinephilia and for giving us such beautiful films, that have touched generations. We Love you & miss you," he tweeted.

Thinking of the mastermind on his birthday, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Twitter and penned down a lovely message for the director. He wrote, "A legend who created many masterpieces that have a special place in our hearts! Honouring the pioneer of the Indian film industry - #YashChopra Ji on his birth anniversary."

Parineeti Chopra recalled her fondest memories with the legend and shared it with her fans and followers.
"One of my life's privileges was eating aloo parathas with Yashji regularly when I was his employee at YRF. Then I became his actor and would look forward to his 7 am phone calls after he watched my movies. WHAT a blessing. Miss you #Yashji. There will never be another like you...," she tweeted.

Taking to her Instagram, 'Befikre' star Vaani Kapoor shared a picture of the director and wrote, "Honouring and celebrating the legendary Yash Chopra Ji on his birth anniversary. Thank you for adding your magical touch to Indian cinema. We love and miss you."

Anushka Sharma too shared a snap with her first director on her Instagram stories and captioned it as, "Timeless."

Producer and director Karan Johar, who debuted his acting career with Chopra's 'Dilwale Dhulania Le Jayenge', took to Twitter and uploaded a video of him interviewing Yash Chopra for one his films 'Lamhe'.
"Yash uncles birthday today! He will always remain my hugest inspiration and am honoured to have been fathered by him in cinema and in life...sharing an in conversation I had with him many years ago about my all-time favourite film LAMHE," he wrote alongside the video.

The Nightingale of Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar also paid tributes to Yash Chopra by sharing the soulful track 'Tu Mere Saamne' that she sang for one of his movies 'Darr' starring Shahrukh Khan.
"Namaskar. Aaj Mashhoor nirdeshak,nirmaata,mere bhai Yash Chopra ji ki jayanti hai. Main unki yaad ko vinamra abhivadan karti hun," she tweeted.

