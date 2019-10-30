Ananya Panday (Picture courtesy: Instagram)
Ananya Panday (Picture courtesy: Instagram)

B-Town pours in wishes on Ananya's 21st birthday

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:00 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Wishes pour in from the Bollywood fraternity as Ananya Panday celebrates her 21st birthday today.
Recently, 'Patni Patni and Woh' co-star Kartik Aaryan surprised the birthday girl with a delectable chocolate cake on the film's sets a day before she rang in her 21st birthday!
The 'Patakha Guddi' of Bollywood Alia Bhatt shared a smiling picture of both on her story and wrote, Happiest Bday @AnanyaPanday..Have a beautiful beautiful day!! Big hug!!!

The 'Pati, Patni or Woh' co-star Bhumi Pednekar also wished by sharing a picture with her on Instagram, saying "Here's wishing this cute little girl @ananyapanday a very happy birthday. May this year be full of all things amazing #PatniAurWoh"

Malaika Arora also wished the birthday girl while sharing a throwback picture from Malaika's bday party, and the post reads "Happy bday my beautiful @ananyapanday Happy 21"

'Om Shanti Om' Director Farah Khan Kunder wished Ananya in a special post as she wrote: "Happy Happy birthday @ananyapanday, Congratulations @bhavanapandey and @chunkypanday ul have procreated well."

Farah not only wished Ananya but also congratulated her parents Bhavana Panday and Chunky Panday, while taking a jib she captioned you all have procreated well, along with a laughing smiley.
'Dhadak' actor Jhanvi Kapoor wished Panday in the cutest way ever, by sharing a throwback picture from their childhood and captioned picture as, "HBD Ananya Keep shining and inspiring to be themselves and #sopositive @ananyapanday".

'Student of the year 2' co-actor Tara Sutaria while sharing a picture cuddling Ananya, captioned the Instagram story as"What's@ananyapanday's birthday without another cuddling photograph with her favourite (needy) co-star...Happy happy birthday little Scorpio baby AP!!!! Here's to you."

'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi' actor Raveena Tandon wished the bday girl by sharing Ananya's picture with her, where both of them are posing a pout. The caption reads, "Happy Birthday baby girl! @ananyapanday Loadsa loves joy and success for you always ... God bless you my darling. Ps - #scorpionwomenbelike #power"

Among others, celebrity dress designer Manish Malhotra, actor Sophie Choudhry, and 'Dhadak' actor Ishan Khatter also wished Panday the 21st birthday from their respective social media handles. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:12 IST

