B-Town praises ISRO scientists for Chandrayaan 2 launch

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): With the successful launch of India's indigenous moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, many Bollywood celebrities stormed the social media to congratulate Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their achievement.

Within minutes of the launch, several stars from B-town expressed their excitement and happiness over the highly-anticipated mission.

Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar, who will portray the role of an ISRO scientist in his next film 'Mission Mangal,' praised all the efforts of the scientist on his Twitter handle and wrote, "ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of Chandrayaan2."



Shah Rukh Khan took his own way of lauding the 'painstaking' efforts made by the scientists at ISRO on micro-blogging site by recalling one of the famous track from his film.

"Chaand Taare todh laoon. Saari duniya par main Chhaoon! To do that requires hours & hours of painstaking work & integrity & belief. Congratulations to the team at ISRO for Chandrayaan2," he tweeted.



South Indian superstar Prabhas who will be seen next in 'Saaho' opposite Shraddha Kapoor also congratulated the Indian Space team and shared his excitement about the rocket being regarded as 'Bahubali' for its magnum opus scale.

"Hello, Darlings! It is a proud day for all of us Indians as ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 took flight today. It is a further honour for the entire Baahubali Team with the rocket being regarded as #Baahubali for its magnum opus scale, years of hard work in the making & first of its kind capacity to carry 300 tonnes. More Power to India," he wrote on Instagram alongside a still from the launch.

Among other things that make this mission unique for space, the agency is that it is first to have two women leading a project. Muthayya Vanitha and Ritu Karidhal who with gruelling working hours had contributed in the launch of Chandrayaan 2.

Praising the efforts made by the women and applauding the girl power, filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted, "Each one of us is lucky to be alive to witness this historic occasion! Chandrayaan 2. is the first mission by ISRO which is headed by two women - Muthyva Vanitha and Ritu Karidhal. Women are indeed taking over the world... and beyond Girl power. Congratulations team ISRO!"



"Our romance with the moon continues! #Chandrayaan2theMoon congratulations ISRO and team ISRO for giving us this historic moment! You go Baahubali! GODSPEED," tweeted Raveena Tandon while praising the efforts made by the space agency.



The launch happened just a week after the mission was aborted after a technical snag was detected less than an hour before the launch.

Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha also posted a congratulatory note on Twitter, praising the continuous efforts and hard work put behind by the scientists at ISRO. "Bravo! Applause! India 1st to take a significant step forward by launching #Chandrayaan2, Indian space mission. A step bigger than before. An enormous & stupendous power for woman empowerment as they head it. Best wishes to all ISRO. Pride of India," he tweeted.



Vivek Oberoi also shared a still from the launch and congratulated the team for "creating yet another historic milestone!" in Indian history.

"Anddddd here we go! Kudos and huge congratulations to ISRO for launching #Chandrayaan2 and creating yet another historic milestone! We are all praying for the success of this mission. An extremely proud moment for every Indian. Jai Hind," he captioned the post on his Twitter handle.



Excited over the launch, Taapsee Pannu who will also feature next in the film 'Mission Mangal,' was happy over the launch of Chandrayaan 2 and had been keeping fans updated with several posts from the launch on her Twitter handle.

"That's it! proud moment ISRO, Chandrayaan 2," she captioned the post alongside a graphical representation of the spacecraft.



Apart from the above stars, other celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, R Madhavan also took to social media to take pride in the country's achievement and to congratulate everyone at the ISRO.

Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of Moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover together referred to as "composite body". The probe's total mass is 3.8 ton and is expected to land on the Moon's south polar region on September 6 or 7 this year.

It will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on Moon. (ANI)