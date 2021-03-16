B-town showers birthday wishes on Alia Bhatt on her 28th birthday

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Alia Bhatt celebrated her 28th birthday on Monday, and a string of fellow celebrities wished her a year full of love and happiness on her special day.

Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' in 2012, has become everyone's favourite with her phenomenal performances in films like 'Highway', 'Udta Punjab', 'Dear Zindagi' and 'Raazi'.

Several of her friends from the fraternity stormed social media with their best wishes on her birthday.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story and posted a captivating picture of the birthday girl. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday gorgeous! May you keep shining always!"



Katrina Kaif also extended her birthday wishes to the 'Kalank' star by posting an alluring picture of Alia on her Instagram story. "Happiest of every days today and always Alia Bhatt. May you conquer the world and achieve all your hearts desires"



Global star Priyanka Chopra also wished Alia by sharing a scintillating picture of the star on her Instagram story. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful!"



Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar wished the birthday girl by sharing a throwback picture on his Instagram story and wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday Alia Bhatt! May you keep shining as Gangubai, Sita and all the different hats you don,"using a red heart emoticon.





Her 'Udta Punjab' co-actor Shahid Kapoor also wished her by posting a monochrome picture that features both of them candidly posing for the camera lens. Alongside, the picture, he wrote, "Happy happy birthday Alia Bhatt! May the umbrella of grace be always upon you,"using a growing heart emoticon.



Veteran actor Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for Alia, where he wrote, "Happiest birthday to the brightest star in Indian cinema's galaxy. I truly believe that you are destined for even greater things than we have seen you do. Sending you love and luck, today and always."



Her Kalank co-star and Bollywood's expression queen, Madhuri Dixit also posted a throwback picture of her with Alia from their 2019 film 'Kalank's promotion. With the picture she wrote, "Happy birthday, dear Alia. You are an amzing actor and it was lovely working with you.Wish you the best for Gangubai Kathiawadi"



Bollywood actors including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali khan, Bhumi Padnekar , and Fashion maestro Manish Malhotra also extended their warm wishes for the actor.

Alia celebrated her birthday with her family and close friends at Karan Johar's residence in Mumbai last night. From Deepika Padukone to Arjun Kapoor, many celebrities were spotted at her birthday bash.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt who was last seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Kalank'will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's directorial 'Brahmastra', alongside her beau Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Produced under Karan Johar's banner of Dharma Productions, the superhero movie will also feature Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawali', SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Darlings' in the pipeline. (ANI)

