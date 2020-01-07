B-Town showers birthday wishes on Bipasha Basu

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Actor Bipasha Basu, who ringed in her 41st birthday on Tuesday, celebrated the occasion in the Maldives with her husband Karan Singh Grover, marked by heartwarming birthday wishes on social media.

The 'Raaz' actor has been sharing her pictures on Instagram from the vacation as she celebrated her birthday by relishing some delicious 'biryani'. She also received warm birthday wishes from her friends and family on social media.

Grover hopped on to Instagram to wish the birthday girl by sharing her glamorous picture and captioned the post as: "Wish you a very very very happy birthday my darling sweet little baby bumbi pie monkey princess! @bipashabasu. May the universe shower you with infinite abundance, joy, love and success!!! Be the bright shining light that you are and shine brighter with every passing day! You are god's gift to all of us especially me! Thank you so much for being born my love!"



Sonam Kapoor also wished Bipasha by sharing the wedding picture of Bips and Karan Singh Grover and wrote: "Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu Have an Amazing day."



The Bollywood star also received well wishes from Malaika Arora on her birthday in a post that read, "Happy Birthday Darling Bipasha Basu, Lots of Chocolates and Biryani.



Ritesh Deshmukh wished the birthday girl on Twitter as he shared a throwback picture from their movie 'Humshakals' and captioned the post as, Hey @bipsluvurself -wishing you a very happy birthday- stay beautiful, happy & healthy -much love."



Neil Nitin Mukesh wished the birthday girl by sharing a still along with Bipasha on Twitter and captioned the post as, "Happy Birthday @bipsluvurself Have a fab year ahead. God bless you with all the Happiness."



Bipasha also received heart-warming birthday wishes from Dino Morea and Sophie Choudhry on her special day. (ANI)