B-Town showers birthday wishes on Deepika Padukone on her 34th birthday

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities were flooding social media with wishes for style icon Deepika Padukone on her 34th birthday on Sunday. Several of her friends from the fraternity stormed social media with their best wishes.

Katrina Kaif hopped on to Instagram to wish the birthday girl. She shared a picture of Deepika with good wishes as she wrote, "To everything that you are and you will be... All the love and happiness to you @deepikapadukone."



Alia Bhatt, who adores Deepika a lot, wished her by sharing a monochromatic picture of the star with a message that reads: "Happy birthday lovely! Have a beautiful beautiful day... biggest hug."



'Cocktail' co-star Diana Penty, also poured in birthday wishes in a Tweet that reads "Happy Birthday DP!!!! Keep shining bright like you always do! Love, happiness and success always @deepikapadukone."



Tamannaah Bhatia shared a glamorous selfie along with Deepika as she wished the 'Padmavat' actor in a Tweet that reads, "Happy birthday gorgeous! Have an amazing day and a blessed year@deepikapadukone"



Neil Nitish Mukesh showered birthday wishes on Deepika as he shared a selfie where he is seen sporting pout while the 'Happy New Year' actor is looking steaming hot in a golden shimmery dress.

The caption to his post reads, "Happy birthday fellow Capricorn. Have a fantastic year filled with loads of Happiness. God bless you always @deepikapadukone"



Ananya Panday also showered well wishes on the birthday of Deepika as she shared a picture on Instagram hugging the birthday girl.



(ANI)

