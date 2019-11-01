Ishaan Khatter (Image courtesy: Instagram)
B-Town showers wishes on Ishaan Khatter on his 24th birthday

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:52 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 1 (ANI): As newbie Ishaan Khatter turned 24 on Friday, a few celebrities showered love on the birthday boy, who won hearts with his acting skills in 'Dhadak.'
Mira Kapoor wished Khatter on Instagram sharing his pictures. In the first, the actor is seen as striking a dancing pose and Kapoor captioned the picture as "Saying hello to a new year like @ishaankhatter".
She also shared a monochrome picture of the birthday boy and captioned it: "Happy Happy Birthday not-so-little brother. Stay mad, Stay crazy and keep clicking the best pictures of me."


Alia Bhatt also took the opportunity to wish the actor by posting a picture of them in the woods. She captioned the picture as "Happy Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter.. have a super day and do pass on some of that crazy energy as a return gift please!!Big Big Hugggg!"

Ananya Panday wished the 'Khaali Peeli' co-actor by sharing a black and white goofy picture of Ishaan with the rough sketch of the taxi 'Khaali Peeli'.She captioned the picture as "Happy birthday to the most annoying person."

'Gully boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi while sharing a selfie curly-haired Khatter captioned it as "Happy Hairy birthday Bhai."

Anil Kapoor shared a video on the Instagram story of an advertisement and captioned the video as, "A very happy birthday to you @ishaan Khatter!Cheers to all our wonderful 'baap-beta' moments."

Kunal Khemu while wishing Ishaan posted a candid selfie wearing reflectors and Khatter was sporting a smile with a wink. Kunal captioned the picture as "Happy Birthday Bachhhiii!!! @ishaankhatter.

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 19:02 IST

