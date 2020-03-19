B-town spreads PM's message of 'Janta Curfew' on social media

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation on the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and announced a 'Janta (public) Curfew' on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus, Bollywood actors were quick to spread the message on social media.

Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and spread the PM's message in a post that reads, "Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji announces 'Janta curfew' on 22 March, from 7 am to 9 pm. He also appeals to all to work from home as much as possible & adopt social distancing. Senior citizens above 60 to stay at home for the next 2 weeks. Let's do this as one nation. #IndiaFightsCorona."



Mahesh Bhatt took to Twitter and shared the message of 'Janata Curfew' as he shared the picture of a man walking down a vacant space. He captioned the post as, "Janta Curfew: Social distancing. Staying apart to put things together. #Jantacurfew."



Shilpa Shetty advocated the PM's idea of 'Janata Curfew' in a Twitter post. Her tweet reads, "A very important announcement made by respected @narendramodi ji with self-isolation we must practice self-discipline. #jantacurfew Be Positive and responsible Jai Hind."



Ajay Devgn further shared the message on Twitter and wrote, "Fellow Indians, Namaskar A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe @PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew."



Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared PM's address to the nation on coronavirus on Twitter. He wrote, "Encouraging, logical & practical speech from our Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. Let us all join hands with him in this fight against #COVID-19. Stay home, & stay safe."



Prime Minister appealed to citizens to follow 'Janta curfew' on March 22 in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak and said, "I am seeking one more support from every countrymen today. This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm."

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167, including 25 foreigners. Four deaths (one each) have been reported in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement. (ANI)

