B-Town stars congratulate Esha Deol on her first book 'Amma Mia'

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities including Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Arjun Rampal, and Tusshar Kapoor have congratulated the actor-turned-author Esha Deol on the launch of her first book titled 'Amma Mia'.

Esha received lots of love and support from B-Town including her family and friends from the film fraternity.







The book that will hit the stands nationwide on March 23 is on parenting, a hands-on guide to stories, advice, and recipes from one mother to another.

'Amma Mia' is Esha's personal journey of transformation into a mother. The mother of two daughters broke the news through her Instagram account.



"As I make my foray into writing with my first book AMMA MIA!!! It's on a subject that is very close to my heart--parenting. They say becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful experiences a woman goes through, and with the grace of God, I'm glad to have experienced it twice over," Esha wrote alongside the cover of her first book.

The cover of the book featured Esha herself with her two daughters -- Radhya and Miraya.

"Through the book, I want to share with new mothers the exciting and overwhelming joyride I've been on since becoming a first-time mom and all the tears, laughter and drama that comes along with it. #ammamia is a book from one mother to another and I hope the book acts as a best friend and guide for all new mommies out there. I'm ecstatic to be a part of the @penguinindia Penguin family and have my daughters to thank for turning me into an author as well!" Deol further said.

She also thanked Jaya Bachchan for writing such a wonderful foreword for the book. (ANI)

